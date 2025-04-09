Network Officer to join our team at the CCB International Secretariat
2025-04-09
CCB* is recruiting a Network Officer to strenghten the voices of its Member and Observer organizations in joint actions. The role involves acting as a point of contact between CCB Member organizations and the CCB Secretariat, promoting coordination and sharing joint efforts and impacts in the Baltic Sea Region. The Network Officer will also work with supporting Members and Observers' national and joint international work, including organizational, capacity building, outreach, and financial support for their environmental activities.
You will work closely with the CCB Secretariat team in Sweden and beyond to ensure effective implementation of CCB's projects and initiatives and support the development of CCB's strategic and thematic plans.
The CCB Network Officer
Serve as the main liaison and contact person between the CCB Secretariat, Working Area Leaders, Working Group Coordinators and Members & Observers;
Facilitate coordination through the CCB platform to strengthen Members & Observers cooperation;
Maintain direct and permanent in- and outbound communication channels for Members & Observers;
Ensure implementation of CCB Constitution
Represent CCB at relevant events or networking opportunities;
Prepare and coordinate the implementation of the Network Development Strategy.
Key tasks and responsibilities:
Keep the registry of CCB Members & Observers updated,
Advise on the development and implementation of the Network's Development Strategy;
Promote CCB Membership/Observership: seeking for new potential Member Organisations; keeping membership criteria updated and visible; supporting on-/offboarding of network Members & Observers;
Coordinate arrangements of General Meetings and Annual Conferences (dates and venues, hosts, etc.), as well as performing the secretary functions for those (circulating documents, taking minutes);
Coordinate the arrangement and support communication & promotion of CCB joint events, incl. Our Common Baltic, River University, Baltic Climate School, etc.;
Regularly liaise with Members & Observers to respond to any questions related to CCB and understand their interests and needs;
Facilitate and promote active participation of Members & Observers in the CCB Working Areas/Working Groups and joint events;
Facilitate and supervise the implementation of relevant CCB policies (e.g. travel, gender), incl. climate footprint of travels/events;
Monitor and coordinate training opportunities for Members & Observers;
Facilitate CCB financial support to Members & Observers, based on their applications and requests;
Facilitate communication of Members & Observers' news across CCB via the internal newsletter;
Support communication functions by providing information and updates about Members & Observers through CCB's communication materials and channels, regarding activities relevant to CCB;
Support the CCB Communication Officer's work as agreed and deemed necessary;
Cooperate with and provide ad hoc support to other staff, as needed.
Required skills and backgroud:
• Relevant knowledge of global, EU and regional environmental policies, preferably in the NGO sector;
• BSc./MSc. in communication (environmental / intercultural) or social sciences;
• Experience in membership support, working in multicultural environments, and event organization;
• Skills and experience in communication tools and channels, e.g. newsletter tool;
• EU citizenship or residence and work permit to travel for work purposes;
• Proficient in spoken and written English
We would also welcome interest from candidates who have been working in wider/non-marine environmental policy areas, if they can demonstrate relevant skills and knowledge.
Desirable skills:
Experience of working for a non-profit organization is a merit.
Working knowledge of any other language common in the Baltic Sea catchment area (e.g. Swedish, Danish, Finnish, German, Polish, Latvian, Lithuanian, Estonian and Ukrainian).
If you are an adaptable, people-oriented and solutions-focused professional with advocacy or campaigning expertise, a positive disposition, a passion for environmental conservation, vibrant team spirit and a can-do attitude, we'd love to hear from you!
Salary: Salary comparable to NGO staff in Sweden and in accordance with the Collective Agreements of the respective unions. Subject to adjustment depending on experience and annual increase.
Location: Flexible, preferably within the Baltic Sea Region. Work from the office in Uppsala, as well as residence in Sweden is appreciated, but not mandatory. Several joint offline events for the whole Secretariat staff and Council expected per year in Sweden.
Travel: Flexibility to travel as required for meetings and events - mostly within the Baltic Sea Region, including occasional events on weekends.
Contract type: Permanent position with 6-month probation period.
Starting time: As soon as possible, depending on candidate 's availability.
Application and deadline: May 15, 2025. Please send your CV (max. 2 pages) together with a personal letter (max. 1 page) to secretariat@ccb.se
Applications in English only.
Incomplete applications (e.g. lacking either CV or personal letter) will be not considered.
Any inquiries related to this vacancy announcement should be forwarded to the above email or to Executive Secretary Mikhail Durkin at mikhail.durkin@ccb.se
and +46 739 770 793.
In the application and hiring process, CCB will not discriminate against any individual based on race, colour, sex, language, religion, national or social origin, property, disability, age, family status, sexual orientation and gender identity, economic and social situation.
• Coalition Clean Baltic - CCB Being an international network organization, CCB has the advantage of being able to work both at the international and national policy levels as well as with concrete field projects. Four ways to reach our goal are: (1) Advocacy, (2) Information, environmental education and other activities, (3) Concrete co-operation projects in the field and (4) Support to Member Organizations. In order to strengthen its efforts and promote joint action to restore the environment of the Baltic Sea, CCB has 4 main Working Areas that are important for all its members: Eutrophication, Biodiversity, Hazardous Substances and Maritime.
To learn more about CCB, please visit our website: https://www.ccb.se/
