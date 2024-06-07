Network and Operations Technician to Stockholm School of Economics
2024-06-07
Are you enthusiastic about solving complex network challenges and ensuring the smooth operation of critical IT infrastructure? Do you possess an interest in network operations and aspire to advance your career in a dynamic and supportive environment? If you're seeking a rewarding opportunity to develop and grow professionally, then join us at the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) as a Network and Operations Technician!
We are currently seeking a Network and Operations Technician to join our IT Department at Stockholm School of Economics (SSE).
We believe you are in the beginning of your career, with a few years of relevant experiences.
Responsibilities
As a Network and Operations Technician at SSE, you'll have a key role in maintaining the stability and security of our network infrastructure. Your responsibilities will include a wide range of tasks, including:
- Conducting general troubleshooting and resolving network-related issues promptly and efficiently.
- Managing firewall configurations and ensuring adherence to security policies.
- Overseeing routine server operations, including incident management, patch management, and certificate administration.
- Proactively identifying areas for improvement and implementing solutions to enhance network performance.
- Monitoring network activity and responding to alerts to mitigate potential risks.
- Staying updated within the latest trends in your fields to optimize network functionality and reliability.
We are working in a mixed Fortinet and Cisco environment.
Your profile
We're searching for someone with a drive and initiative, always ready to take on new challenges and create positive change. In addition to this, we value a service-oriented and adaptable individual who excels in collaborative settings and can easily adjust to shifting priorities. Understanding the bigger picture and how one's efforts contribute to our organizational goals is equally important. Strong analytical abilities and problem-solving skills are must-haves, alongside a dedication to ongoing learning and improvement, essential for staying at the forefront of our ever-evolving field.
Requirements:
- A few years' experience from similar tasks, such as network operations
- Proficiency in switching, routing, and firewall management
- A higher education, preferably from a relevant field such as networks
- Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Preferred qualifications:
- Knowledge of Fortinet and/or Cisco Systems
- Familiarity in Windows Server, Azure and VMware
- Familiarity with eduroam, 802.1x and Cisco ISE
- Knowledge in or experience from certificate and client management
- Interest in IT security and client management
- Proficiency in Swedish
Additional information
This is a full-time permanent position with a six-month probationary period. We are looking for a fairly junior candidate with a few years of experience in similar roles. We use background checks on the final candidates.
About Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
