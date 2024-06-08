.net Developer For Assa Abloy Entrance Systems
Landskrona
Are you a skilled .NET Developer looking to shape the future of access solutions? Join us at ASSA ABLOY, where your coding expertise can unlock endless possibilities. Ready to be the key to innovation? Can you bring an innovative eye to our Sales Solution Area? Join our team in preferably Landskrona, Sweden, and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of.
What you would do as our .NET Developer
As a System Developer within the Sales Solution Area of CRM and Configure Price Quote (CPQ) focus will mainly be on the systems (applications) covering and supporting the sales business.
Working with system development, implementation, support, maintenance and administration of the systems in scope.
You would also:
Engage in system development, implementation, support, maintenance, and administration of .NET-based solutions.
Propose and implement improvements within the Sales Solution domain to align with business objectives.
Conduct documentation and testing for systems and applications within the defined scope.
Contribute to projects and change request activities in the Sales Solution domain.
Attend Sales Solution area meetings, reporting on tasks, challenges, and opportunities to the Program Manager.
The skills and experience you need:
We are looking for someone who:
Holds over 3 years of professional experience in .NET development.
Demonstrates experience in a similar role, showcasing expertise and adaptability.
Exhibits high-level proficiency in spoken and written Swedish and English.
Displays strong analytical and decision-making skills, aligning solutions with business needs.
What we offer:
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills.
A competitive salary
Flexible working hours
Travel requirements - little to none
Placement: Landskrona or Malmö office
We review applications regularly, so don't wait!
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us.
To make sure your data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post. In this recruitment, we are cooperating with Cabeza. More information about the position can be provided by Recruitment Consultant Malin Schultz: malin.schultz@cabeza.se
. We look forward to receiving your application.
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 52,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces - physical and virtual - safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results - not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their careers around their aspirations and our ambitions - supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
As we welcome new people on board, it's important to us to have diverse, inclusive teams, and we value different perspectives and experiences.
