Nature Guide / Northern Light Guide in Swedish Lapland, November to April
2025-10-05
Luleå Travel is an incoming travel agency and all-season activity supplier located in Luleå - Swedish Lapland. We offer attractive winter and summer programs presenting the highlights of Swedish Lapland. Since the start, our focus has been small groups and a personal experience.
We offer a large variety of tours out in the nature around Luleå such as snowshoe walking, ice fishing and of course a hunt for northern lights which is the highlight and dream for many of our guests. Why don't you join us?
About the job
As a guide at Luleå Travel, you will get to work with guests from all over the world who are here on their dream holiday. Our focus is to offer small groups a personal service and a genuine experience of Luleå and Swedish Lapland.
Luleå Travel is now looking for Nature Guide(s) to strengthen our team during the winter season, from November to April. The open positions are 1 x full time (32-40h/week) and 4 x part time (5-20 h/week or upon agreement). Your working schedule will include both weekday, weekend and evening shift. Relevant training is scheduled early November in Luleå.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for dedicated people with a great interest in nature and outdoor life and who want to share their experiences with our guests. The job as a guide is very varied where the weather and conditions change from day to day, therefore its important you can adapt to rapid changes.
Our guides are the ones who spend the most time with our guests and make sure they have the right equipment for our tours. Here we place great emphasis on social skills and safety thinking. As a guide, you are responsible for preparing the tour, making sure to have the right things with you and being out in good time for your tasks.
Your main tasks will be:
1) Guide and entertain our guest(s) by minibus or touring bus while seeking the best vantage spot for the Northern Lights. Northern Light tours, both with minibus or on snowshoes, will be the main activity for part time guides.
2) Guide our guest(s) while ice fishing, by snowshoes, foot or fatbike among ancient forests, while presenting information about its natural history.
3) Advise our guest(s) in nature photography, especially during the Northern Light Tours.
4) Transport, entertain and guide our guest(s) between their accommodation and booked activity.
5) MICE guiding.
Qualifications:
1) Loves the outdoors and is a natural storyteller.
2) Winter guiding experience in nature tourism, preferable in Swedish Lapland.
3) Guide education, international wilderness guide school or similar.
4) A flexible mindset.
5) Has an excellent understanding of Swedish Lapland's natural history and a good knowledge about the phenomena Northern Light.
6) On ease with capturing both (digital) photos and videos.
7) First aid training.
8) Holds a class B driving licence and is comfortable with driving in winter conditions.
9) Fluent in English + another language.
10) Can make a fire in all weather conditions.
11) Knows how to boil Swedish coffee and create a cosy atmosphere.
How to apply?
What is most important to us is the right attitude and social skills, so if you think you are the one we are looking for, do not hesitate to contact us by sending us your CV and a personal letter to cecilia@luleatravel.com
or give Cecilia a call at +46 70 620 1901.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-04
E-post: cecilia@luleatravel.com
Kaserngatan 1
974 42 LULEÅ
För detta jobb krävs körkort.
Cecilia Sandström cecilia@luleatravel.com +46706201901
