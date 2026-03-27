Native speakers of Korean, Japanese, or Brazilian Portuguese!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Språkvetarjobb / Lund Visa alla språkvetarjobb i Lund
2026-03-27
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Malmö
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a native speaker of Korean, Japanese or Brazilian Portuguese? We are seeking individuals to support a translation quality project. If you are looking for a flexible part-time job, this could be the perfect fit for you.
About the role
Our client is a Lund-based tech company currently running a project to enhance their internal translation quality processes and looking into translating with AI engines. They are therefore in need of a quality assurance team to ensure accuracy, consistency, and linguistic quality across their multilingual content. To support this initiative, we are looking for motivated native speakers in Korean, Japanese, and Brazilian Portuguese, who can work part-time during the spring of 2026, excluding July and August, with the possibility to continue working after the summer. This role is well suited for students who want a flexible remote position alongside their studies and are able to work at least 10 hours/week. For this position, you must be based in Lund or the surrounding area, as the onboarding will take place on-site.
You are offered
To become part of a large, innovative company with an open corporate culture
A flexible part-time role that can be performed remotely while you pursue your studies
Work tasks
Proofread AI-generated and externally translated texts
Compare translated content against the original English source text
Perform linguistic quality assessments
Follow established terminology and internal writing guidelines
Collaborate with the company's terminology and translation teams
Meet weekly deadlines while working independently
We are looking for
Native speaker of one of the target languages (Korean, Japanese or Brazilian Portuguese)
Enrolled in higher education with at least six months remaining, or you have another primary occupation of at least 50%
Strong proficiency in English, especially in writing (you do not need to know Swedish)
Good general language awareness and attention to detail
Ability to learn new tools and workflows quickly
It is meritorious if you are studying a technical program.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Detail-oriented and thorough
Curious and not afraid to ask questions
Communicative and comfortable giving feedback
Fast at learning new systems and processes
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "EMPM2N". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Östergatan 18 (visa karta
)
211 25 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9824974