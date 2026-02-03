Nanny till 3 barn (2 mån, 3 & 5 år) 3-4 em/v, kl 15/16-19, Östermalm
Ref. 4285Ö
Nordic Light Nannies is seeking an engaged and reliable nanny who can become a natural additional adult in the family's home and an important support in everyday life with the family's three children. The family is expecting their third child at the end of February 2026. They already have two boys who will turn five years old in January 2026 and three years old in February 2026. This is an active and lively family, and the children are sporty, energetic, and full of movement. Therefore, the nanny needs to be equally active, present, and comfortable with a fast-paced environment.
The family is looking for a nanny who is responsible, self-sufficient, and confident in her role. It is important that the nanny speaks English, but understands Swedish, as the parents would like their children to be exposed to English early on in a natural, everyday way.
The family lives in Östermalm, Stockholm, and the position is intended to start at the end of March 2026. The parents primarily pick up the children from preschool themselves, after which the nanny takes over at home. In some cases, preschool pick-up may be required, but the main preference is that the parents handle this.
After preschool, the role involves being present with the children through play, creative activities, and physical movement. This may include bathing the children, planning activities on days off, going to the park, or organizing other outings suited to the children's ages and energy levels. The nanny is expected to sit with the family during meals and be involved in the evening routine, including bedtime. A particularly important part of the role is the ability to engage with the eldest boy's strong interest in letters, numbers, and learning in a pedagogical and playful way.
The family places great emphasis on presence and engagement. Part of the role also includes guiding and actively teaching the children to tidy up after themselves and take responsibility for their belongings as a natural part of everyday life.
Working hours are mainly on weekdays, approximately between 3:00/4:00 pm and 7:00 pm, three to four days per week. In addition, one weekend day every third week is included, approximately between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm. The family also wishes for flexibility for work during evenings, weekends, public holidays, and school breaks, as well as the possibility of accompanying the family on trips. Travel may be within Europe or long-haul destinations such as Asia or North America, and typically lasts around 10-14 days.
There is potential for the role to gradually include daytime care for the youngest child if the mother returns to work, depending on how everyday life with baby number three develops. The family has an allergy-friendly dog, a Maltese mix, but the nanny is not expected to have any responsibility for the dog.
No cooking is included in the role. Simple snacks may be prepared, but the primary focus is entirely on the children-their development, sense of security, and a well-functioning daily routine. This position is ideal for someone who enjoys working closely with an active family, thrives with varied working hours and travel, and values being a clear, present, and positive adult in the children's lives.
Intervjuer sker löpande under ansökningsperioden och tjänsten tillsätts så snart vi har hittat rätt kandidat.
Om Nordic Light Nannies:
Vi söker nu en ny medarbetare som vill ha nanny som sitt yrke. Vi arbetar mot familjer som ställer höga krav på kvalitet när de väljer en nanny. De flesta av våra tjänster är på minst halvtid och vi tycker det är väldigt viktigt att även nannyn trivs bra ihop med familjen. Därför tar vi dina önskemål på stort allvar när vi presenterar familjer för dig.
Vi har Sveriges bästa villkor för nannies med bland annat sjuklön och semesterersättning.
Lönerna bestäms individuellt beroende på erfarenhet och utbildning och är jämförbara med förskollärare lön i Stockholm. Minimilön 150 kr/tim. Vi kan erbjuda högre lön upp till 210 kr/tim för nannies med mycket erfarenhet och/eller pedagogisk utbildning. Fasta månadslöner förekommer inom vissa tjänster.
Läs mer på https://nordiclightnannies.se/lediga-tjanster/
Har du kunskap och erfarenhet inom barns utveckling?
Gillar du att leka och hitta på olika saker ute och inne? Då är detta rätt jobb för dig!
Har du:
Minst tre års erfarenhet av professionellt arbete med barn (intyg/dokumentation och referenser krävs) eller motsvarande kompetens?
Ett intresse för att arbeta med barn och deras utveckling?
Pedagogisk utbildning så som förskollärare, barnskötare, lärare, fritidspedagog, dramapedagog etc. är meriterande, likaså körkort! Så ansöker du
