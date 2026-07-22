Nanny Educator role in a private household in Stockholm
Recruitinggroup Sweden AB / Barnskötarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla barnskötarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Recruitinggroup Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a lovely and dedicated Native English speaking Nanny Educator for a Swedish family living in the beautiful surroundings of Östermalm, in the central parts of Stockholm. They have a boy aged 3. Both parents work a lot so they will need someone to look after their boy and give him a lot of love and care and support him in his development and learning.
The family is looking for someone who has got a lot of experience from working professionally with children in a learning environment in a Swedish Pre School. As the boy will not be attending Pre School until Jan 2027 they are looking for a dedicated and competent Nanny Educator who can provide high quality childcare for their boy.
They would like the nanny to be fluent in English and it's important for them that the candidate has got English as a native language. Both parents are Swedish but they would like the boy to be bilingual. They travel a lot and they also have other staff in the household that only speak English.
The nanny can be either live-in or live-out. If the candidate has not got a place to stay in Stockholm the candidate can stay in a separate nanny accommodation provided by the family. They have a big house and a fully staffed household so the person they are looking to hire will be someone who is a good team-player with great co-operating skills. Previous experience from working as a nanny in a private household is a huge plus.
The position is full-time and the hours will be discussed. A schedule will be provided but a bit of flexibility is appreciated.
The salary is based on experience and education and will be negotiable. They are willing to meet a high salary expectation for the right person with the right qualifications. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-21
E-post: info@recruitinggroup.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare RecruitingGroup Sweden AB
(org.nr 559138-2402) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Private Household Stockholm Jobbnummer
10009053