Nail Technician / Pedicurist - Kireeva Nails Club Hyllie

We are looking for a skilled and motivated nail technician to join our team at Kireeva Nails Club Hyllie - a premium nail salon located right next to Hyllie station.

Responsibilities:
* Perform manicures and pedicures (classic, smart pedicure, gel overlay and extensions)
* Nail extensions with gel and forms
* Provide excellent customer service
* Maintain salon hygiene and quality standards

Requirements:
* Education and experience in manicure/pedicure and gel techniques
* Attention to detail, reliability, and a customer-oriented attitude
* Ability to work independently and as part of a team
* Swedish or English communication skills
* Knowledge of Russian language is preferred

We offer:
* Fixed monthly salary or commission-based pay
* Friendly work environment in brand-new facilities
* Opportunities for professional development
* Flexible working hours

To apply:
Send your CV and photos of your recent work (mandatory).

