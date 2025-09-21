Nail Technician / Pedicurist - Kireeva Nails Club Hyllie
2025-09-21
We are looking for a skilled and motivated nail technician to join our team at Kireeva Nails Club Hyllie - a premium nail salon located right next to Hyllie station.
Responsibilities:
* Perform manicures and pedicures (classic, smart pedicure, gel overlay and extensions)
* Nail extensions with gel and forms
* Provide excellent customer service
* Maintain salon hygiene and quality standards
Requirements:
* Education and experience in manicure/pedicure and gel techniques
* Attention to detail, reliability, and a customer-oriented attitude
* Ability to work independently and as part of a team
* Swedish or English communication skills
* Knowledge of Russian language is preferred
We offer:
* Fixed monthly salary or commission-based pay
* Friendly work environment in brand-new facilities
* Opportunities for professional development
* Flexible working hours
To apply:
Send your CV and photos of your recent work (mandatory).
Application deadline: 2025-10-21
E-mail: dar.efimova@gmail.com
This is a full-time position.
(org.nr 559538-4636)
Hyllie Allé 26 A
)
215 35 MALMÖ
Kireeva Nails Club Hyllie
9518963