Nail Technician / Pedicurist - Kireeva Nails Club Hyllie
Nailique Hyllie AB / Hälsojobb / Malmö Visa alla hälsojobb i Malmö
2026-03-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nailique Hyllie AB i Malmö
We are looking for a skilled and motivated nail technician to join our team at Kireeva Nails Club Hyllie - a premium nail salon located right next to Hyllie station.
Responsibilities:
• Perform manicures and pedicures (classic, smart pedicure, gel overlay and extensions)
• Provide excellent customer service
• Maintain salon hygiene and quality standards
Requirements:
• Education and experience in manicure/pedicure and gel techniques
• Attention to detail, reliability, and a customer-oriented attitude
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team
• Swedish or English communication skills
• Knowledge of Russian language is preferred
We offer:
• Fixed monthly salary or commission-based pay
• Friendly work environment in brand-new facilities
• Opportunities for professional development
• Flexible working hours
To apply:
Send your CV and photos (mandatory) of your recent work. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-16
E-post: dar.efimova@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nailique Hyllie AB
(org.nr 559538-4636), https://www.instagram.com/kireeva.nails.hyllie/
Hyllie Allé 26 A (visa karta
)
215 35 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Kireeva Nails Club Hyllie Jobbnummer
9803625