MYP Teacher in English LL/Spanish LAQ/Physical & Health Education
2023-06-07
Här får du plats att växa. Inom Lunds kommun sätter vi kunskapen i centrum och skapar möjligheter att utvecklas i arbetslivet. Vi erbjuder en inkluderande arbetsmiljö, och chans att påverka och göra skillnad. Vill du bli en av oss?
Utbildningsförvaltningen ansvarar för gymnasieskola, anpassad gymnasieskola, vuxenutbildning, internationell grundskola och modersmålsverksamhet och har drygt 1 200 anställda. Som anställd här är du delaktig i att bedriva utbildning av hög kvalitet, och med ett stort engagemang för våra elever. Vi rustar eleverna för framtiden - med målet att varje elev ska nå sin fulla potential som människa och medborgare.
About ISLK
The school's vision: ISLK - A community of lifelong learners reaching their full potential
ISLK - International School of Lund is an IB World School authorized to teach the IB Early Years Programme (EYP), Primary Years Programme (PYP) and the Middle Years Programme (MYP).
The school works in close collaboration with Katedralskolan in Lund, where the IB Diploma Programme is offered. ISLK is a growing school and has approximately 450 students at the moment.
More information about the school can be found at: www.lund.se/islk.
Position
This position is a 100% teaching position in the subjects of English Language and Literature (appr 50%) in combination with Spanish Language Acquisition and/or Physical and Health Education.
In this position you will:
- Teach, collaborate and provide planning following the IB MYP programme in the subjects of English Language and Literature, in combination with Spanish Language Acquisition and/or Physical and Health Education
- Be an open-minded and caring homeroom mentor
- Guide and support student wellbeing
- Work in alignment with the IB MYP assessment for learning processes
- Work in alignment with the standards and practices of the IB MYP framework
- Act as a role model for the IB Learner profile and mission statement, and the school's vision
- Perform other related duties as assigned
Qualifications & Experience
- Certified and trained Middle Years teacher (ages 11-16) in the subjects of English Language and Literature (LL), Spanish Language Acquisition (LAQ) and Physical and Health Education (PHE)
- Experience working with students ages 11 to 16 to develop English language skills in an international setting
- English native speaker or highly proficient level of English, fluent in speaking, reading and writing
- Previous IB MYP teaching experience
- Demonstrated leadership skills in the classroom
- Excellent collaborative, organizational and communication skills
- Proven experience of monitoring progress and assessing student language proficiency
- Experience of working with inclusive practices/inclusive education
- Proven strengths in collaboration across many age groups, with teachers and learning support staff
- Experience of student mentorship in a school setting
- Experience of working in a multicultural and multilingual community
- Experience of working with ATL - Approaches to Learning
- Proven experience using digital tools to enhance learning opportunities
Desirable qualifications & Experience
- IB training
- Previous IB MYP, DP or PYP teaching experience
- Knowledge of other languages
- Certified to teach other MYP subjects
What can we offer you as an employer?
- A true international setting with colleagues and students from all over the world
- A stimulating work environment with motivated students
- A knowledgeable, caring, supportive and professional team of colleagues
- Continuous professional development of high quality, both inside and outside of school, nationally, as well as internationally
- An outstanding network of IB colleagues and professional pathways to work all over the world
- Well-equipped and resourced facilities in a beautiful environment (inside and outside)
- A supportive, knowledgeable and approachable leadership team and learning support team
- A health contribution of 1700 SEK per year to use for wellbeing activities
- The possibility to enjoy a free pedagogical lunch every day
- A fully equipped ergonomic work space
The working language and language of instruction at ISLK is English.
The application must be written in English to be considered.
The position may start with a probation time of 6 months. After the agreed period of time the position will be turned into a permanent position, if agreed by both parties.
In order to work with children or students in a preschool or school, you need to be able to present a verifiable extract from the criminal record database.
För att få arbeta med barn eller elever inom förskola och skola behöver du kunna uppvisa ett godtagbart utdrag ur belastningsregistret.
