Musiklärare till Engelska Skolan Umeå, åk 2-6 50%
2023-07-31
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
We are searching for an amazing teacher in grades 2-6. The right person should be a certified teacher, and is passionate for teaching Music, to start in August 2023.
You should be engaged with the students, enjoy working in an international environment and have high expectations of your students behaviour and academic work. Every student should reach their potential or beyond.
Music teaching is taught in either the Swedish or English language.
Mentorship of a class is also included in the role, where you share a class with 2 co-mentors.
The position is for 50% teaching in music. There is currently another position in our school for a Textiles teacher, for 50%, and the ability to teach both subjects would be favourable.
Are you interested in working in our International Engelska Skolan Umeå?
Please send in your CV in either Swedish or English to our Principal, Robb Cayford to jobs.umea@engelska.se
Please Note: We do not accept any phone calls or emails from job agencies.
