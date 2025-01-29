Musikalisk ledare/Körledare för Ubuntu-kören,
2025-01-29
We are looking for a Music Director to lead the Immanuel Ubuntu Choir. The choir focuses on Christian worship and gospel music, inspired by or originating from sub-Saharan Africa. Most of the singers and musicians have direct or indirect connections to countries in this region.
The name "Ubuntu" means "I am because you are," emphasizing the interconnectedness of all people. The core mission of the choir is to proclaim our shared faith centered on Jesus Christ. Therefore, it is essential for the Music Director to have a genuine interest in the Christian faith and a passion for expressing it through music.
The choir operates inclusively and collaboratively, and the Music Director will work closely with volunteers to achieve the choir's goals.
This is a part-time position (20%) and a project employment for six months.
Requirements:
The ideal candidate should have:
The ability to communicate effectively in English, (preferably also in Swedish).
Experience performing and/or leading singers and musicians in Christian music (praise and worship songs) from regions outside of Western Europe.
Availability to work outside of regular office hours, as rehearsals and interactions with choir members will take place during evenings and weekends.
A genuine interest of spreading the Gospel.
Additional Qualifications (Preferred but Not Required):
A good ear for music and a flair for creative ideas.
The ability to sing and play at least one musical instrument.
Strong communication skills.
The ability to inspire and encourage participants.
Punctuality and reliability.
The ability to read and write sheet music (at least chord charts).
Education or training in music theory and/or production.
Experience working with producers or other music directors.
We look forward to welcoming a skilled and passionate Music Director who shares our mission of spreading the Gospel through music and building a supportive, interconnected community. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-14
E-post: ake.larsson@immanuelskyrkan.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Music Director, Ubuntu Choir". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Immanuelskyrkans församling
Kungstensgatan 17 (visa karta
)
113 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Immanuelskyrkan församling Kontakt
Human Resources Officer
Åke Larsson ake.larsson@immanuelskyrkan.se +46 8 128 26 10 Jobbnummer
9133758