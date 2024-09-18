Multidisciplinary Expert in Sports, Biomedical Science, and Health Policy
2024-09-18
Bluewater Group is a pioneering leader in the intersection of sports, health and wellness, fitness, and hydration sectors. We are dedicated to developing innovative products that enhance the lives of athletes and health-conscious individuals globally. Our mission is to push the boundaries of performance and wellness through cutting-edge research and development.
We are now seeking a highly skilled and versatile professional to join our dynamic team!
Key Responsibilities:
Collaborate with our R&D team to develop and enhance products at the intersection of sports, health, wellness, fitness, and hydration.
Provide insights into athlete nutrition and training regimens.
Contribute to product development and clinical studies within biomedical science
Provide input and expertise on healthcare policy and developmental rebuilding, particularly in post-conflict or crisis zones.
Conduct reviews and stay up-to-date with the latest trends and research in nutrition, performance nutrition, wellness nutrition, and diets.
Engage with stakeholders and partners in the sports and healthcare sectors to drive collaborative projects and initiatives.
Who we are looking for:
Our ideal candidate will have a diverse background in sports, biomedical sciences, and healthcare policy, coupled with a passion for developing products that integrate applications in fields like sports, health, wellness, fitness, and hydration and has both knowledge and a big interest in these areas. The role requires a combination of international sports experience, academic excellence, research capabilities, and linguistic proficiency.
Qualifications:
Educational background within Biomedical Sciences with a couple of years of research experience
Knowledge and understanding of foreign affairs
Knowledge and understanding of healthcare policy and developmental rebuilding in post-conflict or crisis zones.
Experience from conducting reviews
International experience will be considered a plus
Why Join Us?
Be part of an innovative company that is shaping the future of sports and wellness.
Work in a collaborative environment with experts from diverse fields.
Engage in meaningful projects that have a global impact.
Opportunity for professional growth and development.
Application Process: Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume and a cover letter detailing their relevant experience and passion for the role to: career@bluewatergroup.com
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis until the position is filled.
Bluewater group is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-30
