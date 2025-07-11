Monitoring and Sensing Expert - High Voltage Cable System
2025-07-11
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Are you ready to join a world-leading supplier in the energy sector and contribute to a sustainable future? NKT is seeking a Monitoring and Sensing Expert to develop advanced monitoring and sensing technologies for high voltage cable system. This is an exciting opportunity to work with a team of experts in a multidisciplinary environment for improving reliability, safety, and performance of critical power transmission infrastructure. Do you want to be part of a global network of technical partners and business units?
Advance innovation in monitoring and sensing
As a Monitoring and Sensing Expert, you will promote innovation, enhance the maturity of emerging technologies, and facilitate the digital transformation of cable monitoring solutions. Your responsibility will be to support the development of sensing technology for high voltage cable system by:
• Evaluating and recommending monitoring and sensing technologies.
• Signal processing and data analysis from sensors.
• Developing algorithms/models using sensor data and signal analysis.
• Managing multidisciplinary projects.
• Preparing technical documentation, reports, and presentations for stakeholders.
You will collaborate with internal NKT business units, external partners, customers, suppliers, universities and research institutes.
The position is based in Västerås, reporting to the Applied Mechanics Department.
Be part of our growth journey
NKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We have high ambitions on establishing gender diversity at NKT and encourage all interested candidates to apply - even if you don't tick all the boxes described. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment.
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 10th of August.
Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions about the role, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Giampaolo Martufi at Giampaolo.Martufi@nkt.com
.
For inquiries about the recruitment process, please reach out to HR Business Partner, Anna Lundell at Anna.Lundell@nkt.com
.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges ingenjörer - Zohreh Keshavarz, zohreh.keshavarz@nkt.com
.
Skilled engineer driven by innovation
We are looking for a motivated individual with a solid understanding of sensor technologies and their applications, able to navigate a challenging work environment with cross-functional teams.
You should have:
• M.Sc. or higher in Engineering Physics, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field.
• Experience with signal processing, data analysis, simulations, Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning.
• Experience with project management, including the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
• Understanding of power grid, cable systems, and/or cable design (preferable).
• Knowledge in new product development and/or innovation management (considered an asset).
Good knowledge of English, both verbal and written.
