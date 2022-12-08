Mini Rodini is looking for a Product and Order Responsible
2022-12-08
Mini Rodini is a small business with customer around the world. We are supportive, innovative and our goal is to Share the Brand Values and have a strong interest in sustainability. We are looking for a Product and Order Responsible to join our Jersey team consisting of 6 colleagues. The organisation's priorities are to provide an excellent work/life balance and offer a positive, inclusive culture where you both work on distance and on the office.
ABOUT THE POSITION
In the position as Product and Order Responsible, you will be a part of the production team. You will be responsible for ensuring that all products are in lined with the planned assortment and designs vision. The daily workflow contains sourcing, price negotiating, securing production and materials.
You will work closely within production team, but also with other functions in the company as well as external suppliers.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Price negotiation with suppliers
• Sourcing new materials
• Submitting and follow up orders
• Secure product development and best product.
• Secure that the product information in all systems is correct.
The position is based at our Stockholm Office at Södermalm and you will report to Head of assortment Jersey.
QUALIFICATIONS
To be successful in this position we believe that you have the following qualifications and experience:
• Minimum of 2 years 'experience from a similar role. Experience from working with high quality childrenswear is an advantage
• Good understanding of efficient material flow and best practise
• Experience in dealing with global suppliers
• Good communication skills in English written and spoken
• Good knowledge and experience of working in the Office package
• Excellent administration skills
• Personality: result driven, structured, prestige less, flexible
Of course, you share the Brand Values and have a strong interest in sustainability.
CULTURE
Mini Rodini is a value driven company, and it is important for us that you want to live by our values - uncompromising with what we together believe in and to minimize the impact our products have on the people and the planet. To be brave and never follow trends. We see great potential to affect the industry to take deeper social responsibility. You should have the passion to develop us, our products and the industry to something greater. To be responsible is key for you to make it at Mini Rodini.
ABOUT MINI RODINI
Mini Rodini was founded in 2006 by artist Cassandra Rhodin and is today one of Sweden's fastest growing brands for sustainable children's clothing. Since the start, we have been guided by a strong environmental commitment and want to offer the customer the best available on the market, without compromising on either sustainability, quality, design or working conditions in the production countries.
APPLY
Apply no later than 2022-12-19.
Please note that we are not able to handle applications sent to us via email and that applications are handled ongoing throughout the process.
For more information about Mini Rodini, visit www.minirodini.se Ersättning
