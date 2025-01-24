Meeting the Customer Specialist RA Bedroom Furniture.
Can you really reach out to the whole world, creating a better everyday life for the many people? In Älmhult, Sweden you can. Älmhult is home to IKEA of Sweden. Here the IKEA range is developed and made available to stores and customers all over the world. We are here to offer a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them. That is our promise, and we do this every day with great passion and energy.
Right now, we are looking for Meeting the Customer Specialist for our RA Bedroom Furniture.
As RA (Range Area) Meeting the Customer Specialist you ensure that the sales related requirements for a successful meeting with the customer are incorporated within the development of a defined business for both NEWs and running range.
RA Bedroom Furniture (HFB04) stands for the largest share of IKEA's home furnishing businesses. We are one of the biggest contributors to IKEA's growth and we are on an exciting transformation journey with our bedroom furniture offer. In our RA we are a diverse group of down-to-earth, straightforward people with a passion for home furnishing. We come from all over the world, but we share an inspiring vision: "to create a better everyday life for the many people". Everything we do is based on a spirit of togetherness and enthusiasm, and now we are looking for someone who share our positive attitude and values.
Your main responsibilities include:
Lead the sales contribution for new range development into the development/project teams
Responsible for market input to secure the Meeting the Customer requirements for the defined business.
Responsible for the content of the Meeting the Customer Sales components of the projects including easy buying easy selling, pricing, business cases.
Responsible for value-based pricing for respective HFB
Responsible for competitive monitoring and the follow-up of pricing KPIs
Responsible to define the needs and requirements for supporting tools in order to support the buying process.
Responsible to identify the need for range related services, after sales and spare parts.
Contribute to the development of Range and product communication by identifying the need and setting the requirements for an easy buying and selling process
Responsible for Range and product knowledge content related to easy buying and selling to retail partners.
Secure that the selling requirements of the IKEA retail system are met within defined range offer.
RA Meeting the Customer Specialist reports to RA Commercial Manager.
To shine and succeed in this role we want you to have passion for business and entrepreneurial spirit for creating company growth and great customer experience and also have:
Capability to focus on a defined business area while maintaining a holistic perspective of cross business needs, opportunities and the areas impact on total IKEA.
You are a good team player and have capability to influence stakeholders in order achieve the common goal.
Capability to bring data, information, and knowledge to understanding and transform it into insights within the scope of the assignment.
Good knowledge in the market and competitor landscape of the Home Furnishing Business that you are accountable for
High knowledge in Sales processes and the year cycle
High knowledge (and preferably experience) of the retail environment, Customer experience map and how the offer meets the customer in different touch points.
Good knowledge in conversion drivers in the different touchpoints in the Home Furnishing Business that you are accountable for
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Are you ready to make the world a little better, together? We want to hear from you!
We look forward to receiving your application. Please upload your CV and include your responses to the following two questions - in English, no later than February 4th 2026.. Be sure to keep your answers short and concise:
What do you think you would bring to this role and makes you an ideal candidate?
What inspired you to apply for this position, and how do you believe your experience matches the key requirements for the role? Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-04 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Tulpanvägen 8 (visa karta
)
343 81 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Of Sweden Jobbnummer
9125008