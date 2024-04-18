Mechanical Engineer
Meet a Group international AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2024-04-18
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Landskrona
, Hörby
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Nipromec Group is an international consulting and engineering company founded in 2003. We offer design and consulting services for multiple industries with emphasis on energy and construction. Nipromec offices in Finland are located in Rauma, Turku, Tampere and Helsinki. Nipromec Group also has offices in Malmö (Sweden), Erlangen (Germany), Bristol and London in the United Kingdom.
We are now looking for a Mechanical Engineer for a project in Lund, Sweden for our client ESS. The European Spallation Source (ESS) is a European Research Infrastructure Consortium (ERIC). The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The facility design and construction include the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built. The vision is to build and operate the world's most powerful neutron source, enabling scientific breakthroughs in research related to materials, energy, health and the environment, as well as addressing some of the most important societal challenges of our time.
The position is scheduled to start as soon as possible. The estimated duration of the project is 12 months with the possibility of extension. Please note that this job requires 100% on-site presence in the office in Lund, Sweden.
As a Mechanical Engineer with integration and design focus, main tasks include:
• Integrate components designed in partner facilities and manage their integration into Master CAD model.
• Participate directly in the system assembly, machine installation and relevant operations.
• Generate, maintain and update 2D drawings in CATIA environment and interact/archive them in an in-house CAD management software tool.
• Generate 2D design from 3D input.
• Generate 3D model from 2D input.
• Generate 2D and 3D from Requirements input.
• Generation and updates of conceptual, draft, detailed and manufacturing 2D drawings (and 3D models) in CATIA V6.
• Produce, update and review technical documentation.
• Provide installation coordination on site, Generate 2D installation drawings and documentation.
• Follow-up manufacturing of components, monitor production performance and conduct engineering quality and acceptance inspections.
• Document and present your work as appropriate.
• Reviewer responsibility in the Mechanical Engineering discipline, drawings, and engineering packages.
• Review 2D drawing according to mechanical standardization norms and codes for but not limited to GPS tolerancing, ISO, etc.
We expect:
• Bachelor in relevant discipline or relevant work experience with similar tasks.
• Excellent spoken and written English skills.
• Minimum 5 years of CAD mechanical design engineering experience.
• Minimum 3 years of working experience in CATIA design.
• Experience of working in a highly regulated business/organization such as research facility, nuclear industry, life science, oil&gas it is a merit.
• Engineering experience on any of the following technologies: vacuum, pressure, gas flow, magnetic field, low-frequency radiofrequency, heating/cooling or electrical and electronics will be considered an asset.
We are looking for someone who:
• Is self-driven and self-sufficient with a natural inclination towards identifying issues and proactive problem-solving.
• Has excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.
• Is proactively initiating tasks and activities without waiting to be instructed.
• Is structured and has an organized approach towards work, being able to set priorities and plan tasks with results in mind.
• Is organized, thorough and has attention to details.
• Is flexible and adapts quickly and resourcefully to shifting priorities and requirements.
• Delivers high-quality work on time and meet expectations.
For more information please contact Nipromec Group HR & Recruiting Administrator Rania Salman.
E-mail: rania.salman@nipromec.com
Telephone number: +46 (0)76-630 59 00
The position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found, so apply this position immediately. Please note that by applying you agree that your data is handled according to our recruitment register procedure.
Finnish Nipromec Group consists of Nipromec Oy Ltd, Nipromec UK Ltd, N-Pro Resources Oy Ltd, Nipromec GmbH, Nipromec Sweden Ab, Nipromec EP and Nipromec Site Services units. Nipromec Group is audited and certified by Bureau Veritas and holds the ISO 9001/14001 and ISO 45001 certificates. 2020 Nipromec Group turnover was 19 million Euros. For more information please visit www.nipromec.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8622946