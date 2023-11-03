Mechanical Design Engineer
2023-11-03
Nipromec Group is an international consulting and engineering company founded in 2003. We offer design and consulting services for multiple industries with emphasis on energy and construction. Nipromec offices in Finland are located in Rauma, Turku, Tampere and Helsinki. Nipromec Group also has offices in Malmö (Sweden), Erlangen (Germany), Bristol and London in United Kingdom.
We are now looking for a Mechanical Design Engineer for a project in Lund, Sweden for our client ESS. The European Spallation Source (ESS) is a European Research Infrastructure Consortium (ERIC). The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The facility design and construction include the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built. The first position is scheduled to start as soon as possible. The estimated duration of the project is 12 months, with the possibility for an extension.
Main tasks include (but not limited to):
Designing machine parts and components by means of CAD software
Generate design strategy for As-Built and redlined drawings
Participating in the system assembly and installation operations
Generating and updating conceptual, draft, detailed and manufacturing 2D drawings and 3D models in CATIA
Taking responsibility for the design, evolution and support of hardware designs in various key components of the machine components
Documenting and presenting your work as appropriate
Reviewer responsibility on Mechanical Engineering discipline, drawings and engineering packages
We expect:
Higher Technical or University engineering degree in mechanical engineering or other closely equivalent engineering degree is required, prefreable with knowledge of basic engineering related disciplines (electrical, civil etc.)
Minimum 5 years of CAD mechanical design engineering experience
Minimum 3 years of working experience in CATIA design
Experience with geometric dimensioning and tolerancing and its application to production drawings
Experience and knowledge of technical documentation and configuration management is considered as an advantage
Previous experience in similar tasks
Previous work experience in scientific facility is a bonus
Who are we looking for:
Excellent oral and written English skills
Able to self-manage
Prioritization skills
Team working skills
Flexible and adapts quickly
For more information please contact Nipromec Group HR & Recruiting Administrator Rania Salman.
E-mail: rania.salman@nipromec.com
Telephone number: +46 (0)76-630 59 00
The position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found, so apply this position immediately. Please note that by applying you agree that your data is handled according to our recruitment register procedure.
Finnish Nipromec Group consists of Nipromec Oy Ltd, Nipromec UK Ltd, N-Pro Resources Oy Ltd, Nipromec GmbH, Nipromec Sweden Ab, Nipromec EP and Nipromec Site Services units. Nipromec Group is audited and certified by Bureau Veritas and holds the ISO 9001/14001 and ISO 45001 certificates. 2020 Nipromec Group turnover was 19 million Euros. For more information please visit www.nipromec.com
