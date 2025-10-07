Mechanical Design Engineer - High Voltage & Battery
2025-10-07
Koenigsegg is now looking for Senior Mechanical Design Engineers to join our High Voltage & Battery team!
We are expanding our work on next-generation battery technology and are looking for engineers who want to take part in the full journey from concept to production. In this role, you will focus on the design and development of high-voltage batteries, contributing to packaging, thermal design, and mechanical hardware.
You will work across functions, coordinating with different teams to bring designs from concept to production. The work includes supporting prototyping and testing activities, and collaborating with suppliers to ensure robust, manufacturable, and cost-efficient designs. This is a hands-on engineering role where your contribution will directly influence the performance and reliability of our electric powertrain systems.
Responsibilities:
- Taking part in packaging and thermal design activities of High Voltage Batteries
- Closely collaborating with the experienced cross disciplinary team to design cutting edge products
- Supporting prototyping, integration, testing and troubleshooting activities of High Voltage Batteries
- Working closely with suppliers to design manufacturable parts, minimize cost, and maximize consistency.
- Creating, releasing, and maintaining Bill-of-Materials
What you need to have:
- M.Sc or B.Sc in Mechanical Engineering
- 5+ years of experience with development for automotive or li-ion batteries
- Proficient CAD skills on part/system design with proven track record - preferably on CATIA v6/3DX
- Good understanding of the fundamentals and limitations of precision fabrication equipment (e.g. milling, metal sheet forming)
- Good understanding of solid mechanics, fatigue analysis and physics of failure
- Good understanding of electrical interfaces
- Full professional proficiency in English
Meritorious Qualifications:
- Fundamental knowledge on thermal behavior and safety aspects of li-ion cells
- Fundamental knowledge on high voltage systems and high voltage safety
- Experience with packaging of power electronics
- Automotive or motorsports background.
Availability
- According to agreement
- Full time
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
