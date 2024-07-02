Mechanical Design Engineer - High Voltage & Battery Team
2024-07-02
Koenigsegg is now looking for new engineers to join our pursuit of ultimate (electrical) performance! If you are a Mechanical Engineer with experience in batteries, and 3D modelling, we might have the opportunity for you. As a Mechanical Engineer within the High Voltage Team, you will play a critical role in creating cutting-edge high voltage batteries from scratch, focusing on hardware design.
You will work in a highly dynamic and multi-faceted business environment where cross-functional collaboration is the key to success.
Responsibilities:
- Taking part in packaging and thermal design activities of High Voltage Batteries
- Closely collaborating with the experienced cross disciplinary team to design cutting edge products
- Supporting prototyping, integration, testing and troubleshooting activities of High Voltage Batteries
- Working closely with suppliers to design manufacturable parts, minimize cost, and maximize consistency.
- Supporting the release of the designs into production using 3DX PLM
You will be located at our main production facilities in Ängelholm, Sweden and report directly to the High Voltage & Battery team lead.
About you
In order to be successful in this role, you need to be skilled in 3D CAD modelling (CATIA v6/3DX is strongly preferred) and have some design experience with battery pack or power electronics packaging. Further qualifications are also required for this role:
- M.Sc or B.Sc in Mechanical Engineering
- 3+ years of experience with development for automotive or li-ion batteries
- Proficient CAD skills on part/system design with proven track record - preferably on CATIA v6/3DX
- Good understanding of the fundamentals and limitations of precision fabrication equipment (e.g. milling, metal sheet forming)
- Good understanding of solid mechanics, fatigue analysis and physics of failure
- Good understanding of electrical interfaces
- Full professional proficiency in English
Meritorious qualifications:
- Fundamental knowledge on thermal behavior and safety aspects of li-ion cells
- Fundamental knowledge on high voltage systems and high voltage safety
- Experience with packaging of power electronics
- Automotive or motorsports background.
As a person, we believe that you are an adaptable and collaborate team player who can act with decisiveness and who enjoys challenges around problem solving.
If this sounds like you, we would very much like to receive your application.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
