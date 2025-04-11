Measurement Strategist to Nobel Biocare in Karlskoga
2025-04-11
Vårt uppdrag
Are you passionate about cutting-edge measurement technologies and ready to drive innovation in a global setting? As a Measurement Strategist at Nobel Biocare, you will take the lead in developing and optimizing measurement processes, ensuring precision and efficiency in the production of world-class medical devices.
This is a unique opportunity to work closely with R&D and NPI projects, influencing product development from prototype to production. You'll be at the forefront of new measurement technologies and methodologies, shaping the way we measure our products in the future.
If you thrive in a dynamic, high-tech environment and are eager to make a real impact on global manufacturing strategies come and shape the Future of Measurement Strategy at Nobel Biocare!
We are looking for a Measurement strategist who will focus on new technology and methods on how we
will measure our products in the future. The role involves working in close cooperation with R&D and
NPI projects. It can also mean working in the early phases of launch projects and research activities by
providing feedback on initial product drawings & 3D models. You will also evaluate the measurability of
new products in the prototype stages.
In addition to this you will specialize in new measurement processes, production strategies and other
improvements. You will also become a subject matter expert regarding measuring.
Measurement strategists are responsible for creating a lean measuring environment and have good global
cooperations within Nobel Biocare.
This includes:
• Develop a lean measuring environment.
• Lead internal competence training.
• Develop drawings for measurement process equipment.
We offer a dynamic work environment where you will collaborate with passionate and driven colleagues from various engineering disciplines. With us, you will have the opportunity for international experience exchange and contribute to innovative solutions within medical device manufacturing.
We also offer an inspiring and modern work environment where you have the opportunity to work at an international and successful company experiencing strong growth! We promote and encourage career and professional development, and there is strong cohesion within the company, with a culture characterized by a strong team spirit. As an employee with us, you can therefore expect responsible work with varied tasks in a workplace that fosters engagement and a sense of community. You will thrive here if you are flexible and enjoy a dynamic environment where a lot is happening around you!Profil
We are looking for a driven and experienced Measurement Strategist with a solid background in measurement technology within manufacturing industry.
Job Requirements:
• Minimum 3-4 years experience from measurement engineering in regulated industry, such as
medical.
• Bachelor of Science with a major in engineering or equivalent.
• Proven understanding of qualification and validation procedures.
• Experience from metrology technologies.
• Experience from 2D and 3D CAD program.
Hope you want to join on our development journey moving forward! We care about you as a person and your personal development. Therefore, there is an opportunity to work remotely or partially remotely.
We have a friendly atmosphere and want everyone who works with us to thrive and grow in their roles.
The spirit that permeates Nobel Biocare - "We can do it!" (Marijo Berkes, Director Operations Premium Implantat).
This recruitment is conducted in collaboration with Nercia Bemanning, but employment and contract will be signed with Nobel Biocare. Selection is ongoing, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
The start date will be determined by agreement.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact the recruitment consultant:
Emma Landelius, emma.landelius@nercia.se
, +46 76-8050058.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Selected Benefits:
Wellness allowance of 3000 SEK/year via Epassi, Subsidized bicycles via Epassi Bike, Reduced working hours (ATK) according to collective agreement, Employee discounts on implants, abutments, and membrane and bone replacement materials, Additional parental pay according to the collective agreement, Pension advisory services, Private health insurance (benefit offer), Life, accident, sickness, and child insurance (offer), Occupational pension, life, and disability insurance according to the collective agreement.
Om kundföretaget
Nobel Biocare is a global market leading, innovative, medical device company that offers dental implants and unique treatment concepts. We are part of the global company Envista, which works in the dental market. Our goal is to improve every patient's quality of life by helping our customers treat more patients better with our innovative products and solutions. We are around 2 500 employees at Nobel Biocare Worldwide and 400 associates in the Nordic region, divided into commercial and the production site, which we have in Karlskoga, Sweden.
Our Core Values Define Us: Customer Focus, Innovation, Respect, Continuous Improvement and Leadership.
Om Nercia
Nercia is a provider of Staffing, Recruitment, Interim Assignments, and Training, offering high-quality solutions. Our primary industry focus is on skilled workers and white-collar professionals. We recruit and staff both long- and short-term assignments based on our clients' needs.
