Material Planner & R&D / Type Test Supervisor
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla logistikjobb i Ludvika
2025-12-09
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
We are looking for a dynamic professional to join our Valves manufacturing test assembly team at HVDC in a combined role as Material Planner and R&D / Type Test Supervisor. This unique position offers the chance to work both strategically and hands-on, ensuring smooth material flow and leading critical installation and testing activities.
You will be part of a smaller team preparing and ordering material for testing and developing innovative, safe processes that streamline our manufacturing. You will also be responsible for supervising, or actively participating with, the assembly team in performing assembly work for R&D projects and type tests for delivery projects, ensuring quality and compliance with Hitachi Energy standards.
How you'll make an impact
Plan and secure materials for test assemblies, monitor and follow up on material availability.
Lead and develop departmental processes as process leader for test assembly, tool development, and certification.
Participate in planning phases and start-up meetings for specific projects.
Ensure all drawings and materials are available, up to date, and correctly prepared together with responsible engineers.
Supervise and guide subcontractors to ensure assembly is performed according to instructions and quality standards.
Ensure compliance with HSE plans and proper use of PPE.
Report issues and support both short- and long-term solutions during assembly and testing.
Drive continuous improvement initiatives within the department to enhance efficiency and quality.
Your Background
Practical experience from a manufacturing or industrial environment is highly desirable.
Technical interest and a proactive, self-driven attitude to learn and develop.
Comfortable working with risk assessments and safety standards; documented experience in machine safety is a plus.
Experience in dynamic, international, and multicultural environments is an advantage; SAP REIWA experience is considered a merit.
Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate across different interfaces.
Result-oriented mindset with a focus on exceeding goals and improving processes.
Fluency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written, is required.
Experience with MS Office suite is considered a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for new and exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Alexander Lindqvist alexander.lindqvist@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt +46 10 7387043. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Antra Volujevica antra.volujevica@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9635309