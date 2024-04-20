Material coordinator to a company within the automotive industry
Academic Work Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Södertälje Visa alla logistikjobb i Södertälje
2024-04-20
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Södertälje
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a experienced material coordinator to a company in Södertälje. Do you have a background within automotive, logistics, and product development? We work with ongoing selection - apply for the position today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The global company, known for its impressive trucks and buses, has its roots deeply embedded in the Swedish manufacturing industry. With a reputation for reliability and innovation, they have become a significant part of the transportation sector worldwide. Their products are characterized by high performance and advanced technology, making them a preferred choice for professional drivers and logistics companies worldwide.
You are offered
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Work with information, Bill of Materials and part deliveries for prototype cabs within Cab
• Responsible for the material flow from need until test start. Both for parts within the central Traton process as well as stand alone cabins.
• Create, lead & review the specification of the standalone cabs and cabs assembled to chassis.
• Ownership of "bill of materials" for the prototypes generated manually of from official systems.
• You will cooperate with the engineers and employees within Traton responsible for parts and processes.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has a relevant education
• Have previous experience within Product Development, Project Mgmt, OAS, Bills of material and Logistics
• System Knowledge within excel
• Fluent in Swedish and English, since communication goes in both languages
System knowledge within within the following systems is a merit:
• TestIt (Traton developed/adapted system for test and prototype needs)
• OAS/ECO (Traton developed/adapted system for product structure)
• MONA
• Logiweb
As a person, you are:
• Structure and order is of extreme importance in the job.
• Good communication skills
• Ability to co-operate. Works well with other people, listens, communicates and solves conflicts constructively.
• Clarity and distinctiveness. Communicates in a clear way, makes sure that the information gets through and that expectations are understood by all concerned parties.
• Relationship building. Is outgoing and socially active in professional contexts.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15103917". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8626723