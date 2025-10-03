Master's Thesis in Renewable Energy - Drive the Green Transition with Ne...
2025-10-03
Do you want to help shape the future of sustainable energy? Are you a master's student looking to write a thesis with real impact on the energy transition? Then this might be the right opportunity for you!
The Role
We are offering 1-2 master's students the chance to conduct their thesis within renewable energy. You will be part of our team and work on a clearly defined research question related to an ongoing project. The work will include analysis, modeling, literature studies, and presenting results that can be applied in practice.
Example project areas include the hydrogen economy, oil & gas transition, biogas and waste-to-energy, and energy system integration.
Who You Are
You are a master's student in Mechanical, Energy, or Chemical Engineering with a strong interest in sustainable energy. Coursework or projects in thermodynamics, heat transfer, fluid mechanics, or reactor physics provide a solid foundation. Experience with Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) or Techno-Economic Analysis (TEA) is highly valuable. You are analytical, driven, and enjoy combining independent work with teamwork.
Who We Are
Nevita is a Gothenburg-based engineering company focused on the process and energy industries. We work closely with global clients and have a strong profile in green transition projects. As a thesis student with us, you will put your academic knowledge into practice, build valuable professional connections, and contribute to real-world solutions in the energy sector.
If you have any questions, please contact oscar.sahlin@nevita.se
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-22
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nevita AB
(org.nr 559047-4721), http://nevita.se Arbetsplats
Nevita Kontakt
Oscar Sahlin oscar.sahlin@nevita.se Jobbnummer
9540472