Master thesis: Reducing N2O Emissions in Wastewater
2023-12-09
Doing your master thesis with us at IVL gives you the opportunity to get a unique insight into our research and our work. It's a chance to learn a lot more in your field of study. We welcome master thesis students every semester.
About the master thesis
Embark on a cutting-edge research project at IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute focusing on environmental sustainability, particularly in mitigating Nitrous Oxide (N2O) emissions from Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs). This thesis offers a rare opportunity to learn about environmental management and sustainability, working closely with experts in the field.
Background
WWTPs play a crucial role in environmental management, but they are also significant contributors to N2O emissions. With Sweden's goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, optimizing N2O control in these facilities is of paramount importance. This thesis will be part of a larger project involving IVL, Svenskt Vatten, and various WWTPs across Sweden.
The Project
This project provides a chance to create a comprehensive understanding of practical control strategies for reducing N2O emissions in WWTPs. It will involve a detailed literature review, international knowledge exchange, practical implementation of strategies, and effective communication of findings. The thesis will contribute to creating a decision tree model that helps identify the most effective strategies for specific WWTPs.
Research Focus Areas:
1. Literature Review and Knowledge Formation: Examine existing research on N2O emissions control in WWTPs, focusing on practical, full-scale implementations and their effectiveness.
2. Correlating N2O Emission Patterns with Operational Parameters: Explore the potential of using decision trees or similar data-driven methods to predict N2O emissions based on operational data from WWTPs.
2. Developing and Analyzing Decision Tree Models for N2O Control: Investigate how decision tree analysis can be tailored to optimize N2O control strategies in diverse WWTP settings.
Your Qualifications
Candidates should have a background or interest
in environmental engineering, wastewater treatment, data analysis, and sustainability. Skills in the following areas are advantageous but not mandatory:
• Data analysis and basic modelling
• Basic knowledge of wastewater treatment
• Basic programming skills (e.g., Python).
• Independent research and collaborative work.
Other Details
• Location: Stockholm is preferable, but Gothenburg is also an option. We are flexible.
• Start Date: January 2023.
• Credits: 30 credits.
• Group Size: 1 or 2 students.
Contact
For questions please contact:
Sina BorzooeiSina.borzooei@ivl.se
• 460107886771
Interested?
