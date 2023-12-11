Master thesis opportunity and job at Volvo Cars
2023-12-11
Do you envision shaping the future of automotive technology alongside a global leader in innovation? Join Volvo Cars and contribute to their mission of making people's lives less complicated through sustainable, personal, and safe mobility. We are seeking ambitious M.Sc. students in the tech field for a master's thesis with Volvo Cars, as well as a spot in our New Minds Academy after graduation.
About Volvo Cars
Volvo Cars is at the forefront of redefining the automotive experience, focusing on Safe Vehicle Automation. We design, develop, test, and maintain virtual verification tools, with a primary emphasis on large-scale cluster simulations. Our commitment to modularity, performance, and usability drives our continuous improvement efforts.
Thesis project
The development of autonomous vehicle starts with the specification of requirements in natural language, which subsequently transforms into software codes in the vehicle. When all are in place then unsupervised autonomous functionality will be delivered to the customer. While these processes are inherently time-intensive, responding to incidents requires rapidity in response. The transition from new needs to the final software code embodies this challenge.
Recent advancements in Generative AI, particularly with Large Language Models (LLM), have showcased their potential in areas such as text creation. However, the extent of their utility in engineering tasks, including requirements specification and software coding, remains underexplored.
Scope
This thesis is a feasibility study of employing generative AI for the engineering tasks essential to autonomous driving technology development such as analysis, requirement specification, and code generation. You will explore prompt engineering, fine-tuning, and ultimately evaluate of outcomes.
The master thesis period starts in early January, and will be done in pairs. If you don't have a master thesis partner, we can pair you up with another candidate, but it's beneficial if you already have a partner.
Profile
• Studying a relevant M.Sc. program (e.g., Computer Science, Data Science, or related disciplines)
• Possess a Swedish driver's license (B)
• Curious, enthusiastic, driven, self-motivated and eager to learn
Skills required
• Proficiency in Python
• Knowledgeable in machine learning principles
Meritorious
• Experience with OpenAI's ChatGPT API
• Experience working with LLM
• Prompt engineering techniques
• Familiarity with NLP
New Minds Academy and Volvo Cars:
Our Academy-program is a kickstart to your career. Through hands on projects we believe that you will strengthen your professional skillset and grow as a person as well as in your work. We see the Academy as the first step of your career where we offer you training sessions during the year and a chance to work in challenging projects at an attractive workplace. After the program, the intention is for you to be employed by Volvo Cars.
During the Academy year you will be employed by New Minds but work at Volvo Cars. You will be working at their Safe Vehicle Automation department, in a data management team. Tasks may include things such as Python programming, cleaning data, and visualization of data.
You can read more about New Minds Academy here:
Application
Interviews will be conducted continuously, and applying for this position indicates your commitment to joining Volvo Cars through the New Minds Academy program, starting in September 2024.
If you are passionate about shaping the future of automotive technology and meet the qualifications outlined above, apply now to seize the opportunity to create the future with Volvo Cars and New Minds.
