Master Thesis: Investigation of enablers and obstacles for a sustainable me
Swerim AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-12-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swerim AB i Stockholm
, Lysekil
, Luleå
eller i hela Sverige
We want to be more! The research institute Swerim conducts needs-based industrial research and development concerning metals and their route from raw material to finished product. Swerim has 200 co-workers in two locations in Sweden - Luleå and Stockholm. Our vision is a fossil-free and circular industry.
•
Job Description
Swerim is looking for thesis workers to join a Vinnova project about "Sustainable biocarbon for metallurgical uses" (Hållbart biokol för metallurgisk användning - HåBiMet), conducting a broad investigation into the obstacles and possible enablers for such a biocarbon industry in Sweden. The HåBiMet project will investigate technical, social, and policy aspects of establishing a sustainable biocarbon industry that can supply metal industries with a replacement for fossil coal. The project is coordinated by Swerim, and performed in cooperation with Höganäs, Vargön Alloys, Envigas, Energiforsk, SLU, LTU, and Albaeco.
There is scope for investigating many issues relating to biocarbon production within HåBiMet, attitudes to the use of biomass, and establishing biocarbon value chains. As a thesis worker, you are expected to have an idea of what kind of problem you would want to investigate to contribute to the research project. This approach may not be technical, and applicants from non-engineering disciplines are welcome. Some potential thesis topics within the project are:
• Comparison of technical requirements for biocarbon in different use cases (metal industries, agriculture, construction, etc.)
• Investigating the attitudes of municipalities to biocarbon production for use in metals industries
• Techno-economic investigation of different biocarbon production routes
Representatives from the project partners will also have active roles in the work and will contribute research questions relevant to the activities. The research will primarily involve a comprehensive literature review, interviewing representatives from relevant industries and universities, and participating in seminars and workshops with the project team. At the conclusion of the thesis, a report written in English must be produced and presented at Swerim.
Qualifications:
• Relevant Master program including courses useful for your proposed topic.
• Meriting: Previous experience of independent research projects.
Project time
The project is intended for a master thesis (30hp). The start date is January 2025 or can be mutually decided through negotiations.
Further information
This project is intended to be performed at Swerim in Stockholm. Swerim rewards the student with 50 000 SEK for an approved master thesis (30hp).
Contacts
You are welcome to contact Tova Jarnerud Örell, tova.jarnerud@swerim.se
or Erland Nylund, erland.nylund@swerim.se
if you have any questions about the project.
Application
Apply by using the application function below. The application can be written in English or Swedish. The latest date for application is December 6, 2024. You will receive confirmation that Swerim has received your application. Please note that we fill the position as soon as we find a suitable applicant, which means we can fill the position before the deadline. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swerim AB
(org.nr 556585-4725), http://swerim.se Arbetsplats
Swerim AB Jobbnummer
9039572