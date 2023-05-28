Boracay Serene is looking for Massage Therapist, Male or Female to work collaboration with us. You need to have an experience and diploma. Your earning is 40% of the price of each massage treatment. If interested and you want to know more about the job. You can call directly, sms or email and make an appointment for an interview. Call: 0734405996 Warm welcome! Öppen för alla Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.