Massage Therapist

Boracay Serene / Hälsojobb / Stockholm
2023-05-09


Full time: 40 hours a week.
Boracay Serene is looking for new employees Male or Female to work with us as a massör full time. You do not need to have a long time of experience as long as you are willing to learn.
If interested and you want to know more about the job. You can call directly and make an appointment for an interview. See you!
Call: 0734405996
Please call or email us if you are interested to work with us.

Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30
E-post: jennifer.sula@hotmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Boracay Serene
Sveavägen 124 (visa karta)
113 50  STOCKHOLM

Kontakt
Jennifer Alberca
jennifer.sula@hotmail.com
0734405996

Jobbnummer
7756900

