Massage Therapist
Boracay Serene / Hälsojobb / Stockholm Visa alla hälsojobb i Stockholm
2023-05-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Boracay Serene i Stockholm
Full time: 40 hours a week.
Boracay Serene is looking for new employees Male or Female to work with us as a massör full time. You do not need to have a long time of experience as long as you are willing to learn.
If interested and you want to know more about the job. You can call directly and make an appointment for an interview. See you!
Call: 0734405996
Please call or email us if you are interested to work with us.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30
E-post: jennifer.sula@hotmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boracay Serene
Sveavägen 124 (visa karta
)
113 50 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Jennifer Alberca jennifer.sula@hotmail.com 0734405996 Jobbnummer
7756900