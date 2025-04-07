Marketing Technology Specialist to our Group Marketing Team
Fellowmind Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2025-04-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fellowmind Sweden AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Halmstad
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for a MarTech Specialist for our Group Marketing Team!
Are you passionate about marketing technology and digital tools? Do you enjoy working at the intersection of marketing, data, and technology? If so, this might be the perfect opportunity for you!
Our Group Marketing team brings together a variety of expertise, ranging from marketing automation and website management to content creation and communications. With now 8 professionals based in multiple locations, the team works collaboratively to drive global marketing efforts and support regional teams.
You will be positioned in our Swedish HQ in Malmö but since this is a global role you will work closely with all of our regions in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Netherlands and Poland.
In this role, your main responsibilities will be:
Website management (Optimizely/Episerver CMS) - Acting as the website owner, managing development priorities and backlog, and coordinating with our web agency. You will support regional marketers in using the CMS, resolve technical issues, onboard new users, and manage user accounts and rights. Additionally, you'll oversee basic SEO tasks, manage redirects, and assist with campaign landing pages and translations.
Technical Product Owner for Marketing Automation Tools (Dynamics 365 Customer Insights) - Taking ownership of the technical aspects of Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, providing expert guidance to internal teams, and ensuring the effective implementation and optimization of marketing automation activities. You will prioritize and manage the backlog, provide technical documentation, support regional marketers, and implement marketing solutions such as forms, emails, and customer journeys.
Ownership of Google Tag Manager and Google Analytics (GA4) - Managing the GA4 and GTM environments, collaborating with regional agencies to ensure proper setup, guidelines, and usage. You will oversee tag creation, monitor the environment, stay up to date with new functionalities, and manage user accounts and rights.
This role requires both technical understanding and strong coordination skills - you will be supporting marketing teams across different countries, solving technical issues, and facilitating collaboration between Fellowmind, agencies, and technology partners.
Who were looking for:
Hands-on experience with CMS (Optimizely/Episerver preferred) and marketing automation tools (D365 Customer Insights or similar)
Strong analytical skills and an understanding of how marketing data is used
Experience working in an international team - you are comfortable coordinating with multiple stakeholders across different regions
Excellent English language skills (spoken and written)
A responsible professional with a hands-on attitude and strong project management skills, capable of managing schedules and multiple projects
Coordination and problem-solving skills - ability to support teams, facilitate collaboration, and ensure smooth daily operations
Experience with web analytics and SEO is a plus
It comes naturally to you to bring your own ideas and thoughts to the table and be open to new suggestions. In a growing company, our workdays are variable, and change is always present - hopefully, you see change as an opportunity?
The Practical Details
Start date: Preferably as soon as possible, but of course we understand that you may have a notice period that we need to take into account.
Scope: Full-time, during regular office hours - though we're very flexible here and aim to find a setup that works for everyone.
Location: At our centrally located office in Malmö - and yes, we have a rooftop terrace and a game room with pool, PlayStation, and board games, just like any self-respecting IT company should.
Interested?
If this sounds like a role for you, tell us more about yourself! To apply, please fill in your CV and application in English no later than the 20th of april. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fellowmind Sweden AB
(org.nr 556733-9865), https://www.fellowmind.se Arbetsplats
Fellowmind Sweden Kontakt
Philip Arcangioli philip.arcangioli@fellowmind.se Jobbnummer
9270981