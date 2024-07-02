Marketing Strategy & Activation Planner Europe
2024-07-02
Join us in shaping the future with innovation, enhancing urban and green spaces globally. At our company, diversity and equal opportunities are core values. We celebrate our differences by fostering an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates. Together, we bring the best ideas to life and create solutions for tomorrow.
Your Role
As the Marketing Strategy & Activation Planner, you are a key player in the Central and European Marketing team, driving the full marketing delivery. Your focus is on developing and implementing a strong, consumer-oriented marketing strategy, which includes budget planning, process mapping, market alignment, and follow-up. You will manage the annual marketing calendar, ensuring seamless execution across central and local marketing functions.
Acting as a vital support to our local marketing teams, you bridge the gap between our current state and future goals, considering growth objectives, business insights, and the competitive landscape. You'll collaborate closely with the entire marketing team to create a clear strategy that translates into an annual marketing plan, budget, guidelines, and support to achieve our goals.
Areas of Responsibility
In this role, you will support strategy planning through analysis, business growth alignment, and consumer insights. Leading budget planning and developing guidelines for local marketing spend are key tasks. You will track marketing impact (net sales, ROI) to optimize strategies and collaborate with local marketing teams to monitor performance and marketing delivery.
You will provide insights and recommendations for marketing impact improvements, develop engaging and informative internal B&M communication plans, identify learnings and optimization opportunities across markets, lead marketing efficiency processes, and serve as a key support to local marketing teams.
Is this the right place for you?
To excel in this role, you should have solid B2C marketing experience (both strategic and operational), preferably in an international environment.
A bachelor's or master's degree in business is required, along with proven leadership skills in strategy, budget, and planning cycles.
Excellent project management skills (initiating, executing, and follow-up) and a strong analytical mindset with experience in tracking, numbers, and marketing activation evaluation are crucial.
Fluency in English and the ability to work in an international, multicultural environment are also essential.
You are someone who thrives in driving innovation and shaping impactful marketing strategies. With a solid background in marketing, you bring a wealth of experience to the table. Your passion for creating meaningful connections and fostering growth across diverse markets makes you an invaluable addition to the team.
How to apply
If you are excited about this role and meet the qualifications, we invite you to apply and join our team at Husqvarna Group.
For questions about the role, contact Hiring Manager - Jenny Fisher Toivo Jenny.Fisher-Toivo@husqvarnagroup.com
for questions about the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner - Sebastian Glaas at sebastian.glaas@husqvarnagroup.com
Due to the current summer vacation period, responses may be delayed. Feedback and interviews are expected to proceed in August. Thank you for your patience and have a wonderful summer!
Next steps
After the application deadline, we will review your application to see if your profile matches the requirements. If you are a potential candidate, you will be invited to a first interview. Preparation for the interview will include details about the recruitment process, additional interviews, assessments, references, and onboarding steps. If you are not selected to proceed in the process, you will be informed once the position is filled. Så ansöker du
