Marketing Specialist, Hasselfors Garden, Kekkilä-BVB
2024-04-29
Kekkilä-BVB is the European leader in horticulture. We provide products and services for retail, consumers, landscapers and professional greenhouse growers to over 100 countries worldwide. We have strong product brands within the professional and consumer growing markets, trading under the names of BVB Substrates, Kekkilä Professional, Brill Substrates, BVB Landscaping, Kekkilä, Hasselfors Garden, Algomin, Terra Brill, Jardino and Florentus. Together with our customers we grow for a better future. Kekkilä-BVB is a part of Neova Group. www.kekkila-bvb.com
We are currently looking for a part time (4 days a week)
Marketing Specialist
For Business Area Nordics Retail, to our head office in Örebro, Sweden
Do you want to have a meaningful job where you get a chance to inspire and help people to grow more plants, add more green to our homes and gardens? We offer you a challenging and rewarding role in an international business in the horticultural industry. In this role you will be involved in planning, implementing and developing our marketing communication activities towards consumers for our Swedish brands, Hasselfors Garden and Algomin as well as on a Nordic level for our Kekkilä brand. You will be part of the international Digitalization & Marketing team but will also work closely with sales and product management teams. This role is a maternity leave cover for approximately one year.
Who we are looking for:
We are looking for you who have some years of experience in B2C marketing and campaign planning. You have a good understanding of digital marketing and passion to stay up to date with changes in digital platforms and new possibilities. You have excellent communication skills and can express yourself creatively.
As a person, you are a real team player with a service mindset and hands-on attitude. You speak and write fluent Swedish so that you can easily create marketing content. You are also proficient in English as a working language to communicate with colleagues.
For this role, you must have knowledge of Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, InDesign, Premiere Pro). You also have experience using different marketing tools, such as WordPress, GA4, Meta Business Suite. It is a big plus if you have experience in Google Ads and Search Console.
Work task:
Plan, manage and optimize editorial calendar for different marketing channels according to brand strategy and marketing plan
Set plan, brief, budgets and follow-up on SEM and social media marketing efforts and campaigns together with agency
Social media planning, content creation, community engagement, follow-up and analyze results on a Nordic level
Web site content and features, including SEO and copywriting
Set plan, budgets, manage and follow-up influencer co-operations
Analyze marketing data and metrics to measure the effectiveness of marketing campaigns and follow-up competitor communication
Collaborate closely together with product management, sales and Trade Marketing Manager to ensure the brand message is in line with our sales targets, supports product launches and is consistent across all channels
Communicate and report marketing activities internally
Requirements for employment:
Preferably have several years of track record in B2C marketing and campaign planning
have a good understanding of digital marketing and its possibilities in creating demand
have excellent communication skills and are a creative writer
are skilled in project management, can create impact and get things done
are a real team player with a service mindset and a can do attitude
have strong IT skills in Microsoft Office tools and Adobe Creative Suite. Preferably you have experience in using marketing tools and platforms e.g. WordPress, GA4, Google Ads, Meta Business Suite, Youtube Studio
speak and write fluent Swedish (ability to create marketing content) and English (as a working language to communicate within colleagues).
About the position:
This role is a maternity leave cover of approximately 1 year
3-4 days a week
Monthly salary
Access: immediately or according to agreement
Location: Hasselfors Gardens headquarters, Örebro, Fredsgatan 23. It is, however in this role, possible to work from home according to the Hasselfors Gardens hybrid working model (partly remotely).
Are you the one we are looking for?
Please send your resume and cover letter in English. The last day to apply is 15/5. Applications are handled continuously, which means that the role may be filled before the last application date.
Do you have any questions?
If you have questions that are not answered by the ad, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Milla Ilanen at milla.ilanen@kekkila-bvb.com
or the responsible recruiter Mathilda Tholster at mathilda.tholster@kekkila-bvb.com
Application
Applications will be reviewed continuously, send us your application as soon as possible. Last day to apply is 15th of May.
To apply for the position please go to our website. Så ansöker du
