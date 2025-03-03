Marketing Project Manager to Automotive Company
2025-03-03
We are looking for a Marketing Project Manager to support an automotive industry company in Gothenburg. This full-time assignment runs from March 10, 2025, to September 30, 2025, with the flexibility to work 50% remotely.
You will be responsible for driving the execution of integrated marketing campaigns, ensuring seamless collaboration across teams, and managing budgets, timelines, and stakeholder alignment.
About the role:In this role, you will lead the project management of multi-channel marketing campaigns, ensuring smooth execution from planning to delivery. You will work closely with cross-functional teams within the marketing organization, maintaining clear communication and alignment. Your ability to plan, structure, and solve problems proactively will be key to keeping projects on track and delivering successful campaigns.
Responsibilities: Drive the end-to-end project management of integrated marketing campaigns.
Align cross-functional teams and ensure collaboration between marketing functions.
Develop and maintain detailed project plans, timelines, and deliverables.
Facilitate stakeholder communication, meetings, approvals, and progress updates.
Identify risks and proactively resolve roadblocks to maintain momentum.
Oversee budget tracking and resource allocation for marketing initiatives.
Ensure compliance with internal processes and external regulations where applicable.
About you:
You are a highly structured and strategic project manager who thrives in fast-paced environments. With a proactive approach, you not only coordinate but also lead teams with confidence, guiding them toward the next steps. You excel in stakeholder management, ensuring alignment across different teams, and you are comfortable handling multiple priorities, budgets, and deadlines.
Experience and skills: Strong project management experience in multi-channel marketing campaigns.
Proven ability to work cross-functionally and align multiple stakeholders.
Experience managing timelines, budgets, and resources in a structured manner.
Hands-on problem-solving skills and ability to adapt to shifting priorities.
Experience in the automotive industry or other fast-paced environments (preferred).
Strong communication skills with the ability to tailor messaging for different audiences.
Fluency in English
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants. Ersättning
