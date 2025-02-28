Marketing Project Manager - Part-Time (50%) - Gothenburg / Remote
2025-02-28
Are you an experienced Project Manager in Marketing looking for an exciting opportunity? Our client is seeking a skilled professional to lead and coordinate integrated marketing campaigns from planning to execution. This role involves cross-functional collaboration, stakeholder alignment, and structured project management to ensure smooth campaign delivery.
Role Overview
As a Marketing Project Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing marketing initiatives, ensuring efficient execution across multiple channels. You will work closely with various teams to manage timelines, budgets, and resources while ensuring alignment between stakeholders. The role requires a strategic mindset, hands-on problem-solving skills, and a structured approach to execution.
Key Responsibilities
Lead project management for integrated marketing campaigns, ensuring timely and successful execution.
Coordinate cross-functional teams, aligning efforts between marketing functions.
Develop and maintain detailed project plans, timelines, and deliverables for clear stakeholder visibility.
Manage stakeholder communication, facilitating meetings for alignment, approvals, and progress tracking.
Identify and mitigate risks, proactively solving roadblocks to keep projects on track.
Oversee budget tracking and resource allocation for campaign execution.
Ensure compliance with internal processes and external regulations where required.
Required Qualifications & Experience
Proven project management expertise, particularly in multi-channel marketing campaigns.
Strong stakeholder management skills with the ability to align diverse teams and interests.
Experience in handling budgets, resources, and tight deadlines in a structured manner.
Hands-on problem solver with the ability to adapt to shifting priorities.
Experience in the automotive industry or other fast-paced environments (preferred).
Key Personal Attributes
Strategic & Proactive Leader - More than just a coordinator, you drive projects forward with confidence and insight.
Highly Organized & Detail-Oriented - You ensure projects stay on track with clear planning and tracking.
Effective Stakeholder Manager - You facilitate smooth collaboration and hold teams accountable.
Problem-Solver & Decision-Maker - You quickly identify challenges and propose actionable solutions.
Clear & Impactful Communicator - You tailor messaging for different audiences, from executives to marketing teams.
Resilient & Adaptable - You handle shifting priorities and unexpected obstacles with ease.
Collaborative Team Player - You work seamlessly with various teams, fostering a productive and positive environment.
Apply Now and Take Your Marketing Project Management Career to the Next Level!
Start Date and Application
Assignment Period: March 10, 2025 - September 30, 2025
Application Deadline: March 5, 2025
