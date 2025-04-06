Marketing Officer to Civil Rights Defenders in Stockholm
2025-04-06
Are you passionate about marketing, copywriting, design and data-driven advertising? Do you want to use your skills to help defend and strengthen civil rights? Then you might be the one we are looking for.
About the roleAs Marketing Officer, your main responsibility will be to create marketing material to mobilise broad support from private individuals to Civil Rights Defenders' important mission.
As a part of the fundraising team, you will contribute to the delivery on the strategical and financial targets of the Fundraising Department and thereby the foundation for Civil Rights Defenders' continued work as a force for a world with democratic societies where we all enjoy civil and political rights.
Your key areas of responsibilities will be to create digital and printed marketing material as well as segmentation for advertising and target group analysis. You will also produce and optimize social media advertising and deliver tests in line with our funnel strategy for engagement. Content creation and text production for fundraising is also an important part of the role.
As Marketing Officer, you report to the Head of Fundraising.
The role offers great variety, including tasks such as:
Develop, design, layout and produce engaging marketing material in line with CRD's strategies for fundraising and communication.
Develop and optimise digital advertising according to our funnel strategy and data driven marketing.
Content production of donor letters, advertising, newsletters, marketing material etc.
Creation of digital material: advertising, campaign websites, etc.
Design marketing material according to the tone of voice and the ambitions of the Civil Rights Defenders brand.
In close cooperation with the Development officers in the department, develop ideas and concepts for campaigns, engagement creation, and marketing activities.
Analyze behavioral data, test different versions of copy and/or design, to optimize results. Cooperate with other departments.
When needed, help all team-members in various tasks related to the Fundraising Unit.
About you
As a person you produce new ideas, approaches, or insights and create innovative ways of designing outputs in your field of work. You are a team player, and like to work in a fast moving, creative environment where we set high targets to deliver upon but also learn from our mistakes.
You structure complex information and present it in an engaging and understandable manner to engage the target group and the purpose of the activity.
Furthermore, you make rational judgments from information available and demonstrate an understanding of how one issue may be a part of a larger system.
We assume that you share our values.
To be suitable for this position you also have:
A degree in Marketing, Communication or similar.
1-3 years of relevant work experience.
Experience from design and copywriting.
Proven knowledge and experience in working with data-driven processes.
Experience from digital advertising, tracking and optimization.
Experience in Matomo/Google analytics, Facebook ads manager.
Proficiency in Photoshop, InDesign, Premiere Pro and Wordpress.
Excellent written and verbal communications skills in Swedish and strong communications skills in English, since it is the working language in the organisation.
Experience in working with MS Office 365 tools especially Word, Excel and Teams effectively.
Proficiency in SEO and AI-tools, such as Midjourney, is a merit.
About the employment
This is a full-time temporary employment, from May 2025 until May 2026 with a 6-month probationary period and possibility of prolongation. As an organisation, we strive for diversity, and we see your background, experience and personality as a contribution to the organisation. You will be based in Stockholm, Sweden, at our headquarters.
Please apply as soon as possible as we recruit on an ongoing basis, but no later than 25 of April 2025. Please answer the application form in Swedish.
If you have any questions on the recruitment process, please contact Head of Fundraising, Anna Magnard at anna.magnard@crd.org
.
Local union representative: joanna.hellstrom@crd.org
(Unionen).
About us Civil Rights Defenders is a politically and religiously independent international human rights organisation. We defend people's civil and political rights in some of the world's most repressive regions. We partner with and support human rights defenders in more than 200 organisations in 30 countries on four continents. Together with our partners, we hold those in power accountable when people's civil or political rights are violated. We also act as Sweden's civil rights watchdog.
Civil Rights Defenders has around 70 staff members working in various functions towards our vision - a world of democratic societies in which we all enjoy our civil and political rights. Our headquarter is located in Stockholm, and we have eight branch-offices around the world. Learn more about our work at crd.org. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Civil Rights Defenders, https://crd.org
9268272