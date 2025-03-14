Marketing & Media Lead To Abba The Museum & Avicii Experience
2025-03-14
Do you want to shape the future of two iconic cultural experiences? As Marketing & Media Lead at Pophouse Entertainment, you'll drive marketing strategies for ABBA The Museum and Avicii Experience - from creative campaigns to media planning - to increase visitor engagement, brand awareness, and revenue growth.
In this role, you'll combine creativity with data insights to deliver impactful, multi-channel marketing. You'll lead campaigns, manage external partners, and ensure a seamless customer journey - all while keeping a close eye on performance and results.
Your responsibilities
Marketing strategy & media planning:
Lead multi-channel marketing campaigns, from strategy to execution, across digital, social media, and traditional platforms. Manage content creation, advertising, and PR to ensure brand consistency and audience engagement.
Analyze audience behavior and develop media plans that deliver the right message across the most effective channels. Negotiate with media suppliers to secure optimal placements and maximize ROI.
Manage external relationships with agencies, media partners, and influencers, driving collaboration for greater brand visibility.
Budgeting, reporting & performance tracking:
Oversee marketing budgets to ensure efficient spending and deliver measurable results.
Provide regular performance reports to senior management, analyzing KPIs and optimizing future campaigns through data insights.
Events, partnerships & customer engagement:
Identify and manage strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and collaborations to increase brand reach.
Plan and execute special events and launches to drive visitor engagement and enhance the customer experience.
Improve the visitor journey from online discovery to on-site experiences while implementing initiatives to foster brand loyalty and encourage repeat visits.
Who we are looking for
We're looking for a dynamic individual with a passion for music, culture, and delivering memorable experiences to join our team. You should have a bachelor's degree in marketing, business, or a related field (a master's degree is a plus) and proven experience in media planning and marketing, particularly within the entertainment, tourism, or cultural sectors.
A strong understanding of digital marketing, social media platforms, and data analytics tools is essential, with sales experience being a plus. You should be an excellent leader with outstanding communication and project management skills, and be able to drive integrated sales, marketing, and media planning initiatives. Your strategic thinking and creative problem-solving abilities will be key in shaping our campaigns, while your exceptional networking skills will help build strong partnerships and expand the brand's reach.
We're looking for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment, with a keen eye for detail and the ability to adapt to an ever-changing media landscape. If you're passionate about creating unique experiences in music and culture, we'd love to hear from you!
About Pophouse Entertainment
Pophouse is a pioneer - investing in and developing intellectual property and companies within the entertainment industry. We invest capital, creativity, and passion to unlock the power of entertainment. This is our purpose, and what we love to do. At Pophouse, we amplify the value of our brands by working passionately on developing them into next-generation entertainment experiences and connecting them to new audiences.
As part of Pophouse Entertainment, ABBA The Museum and the Avicii Experience offer two unforgettable, music-filled journeys that celebrate the power of iconic Swedish talent. At ABBA The Museum, visitors dive into the world of one of the most successful music groups in history, exploring interactive exhibits that bring the band's legendary songs and personal stories to life. Similarly, Avicii Experience offers a deep, immersive look into the life and legacy of the world-renowned DJ and producer, showcasing his groundbreaking influence on music and culture. Both experiences blend innovation, storytelling, and music in ways that create lasting memories for fans of all ages. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31
