Marketing & Brand Assistant for Global Outreach
International Association Of Advanced Materials / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Linköping Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Linköping
2025-04-18
The Marketing & Brand Assistant-Global Outreach at IAAM is key to crafting and executing global strategies that elevate the association's visibility, foster international engagement, and broaden its reach across strategic initiatives. This position combines creative brand storytelling with analytics, ensuring cohesive and impactful messaging across diverse regions and digital platforms.
Key Responsibilities
As a Marketing & Brand Assistant at IAAM, your core responsibilities include:
Manage and expand IAAM's international social media footprint across LinkedIn, X, WeChat, ResearchGate, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, focusing on increasing visibility and engagement within the scientific and policy-making communities.
Creating compelling, audience-specific content - including visuals, copy, short videos, and infographics - to elevate IAAM's digital presence and brand recognition.
Monitoring and analyzing performance metrics, including CTR, engagement rate, and conversions, to optimize organic and paid campaigns for maximum ROI.
Crafting and executing region-specific marketing strategies for Europe, Asia, America, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa, tailored to local scientific networks and cultural nuances.
Designing innovative campaigns to promote IAAM Membership, highlighting its benefits and driving global membership growth.
Delivering biweekly performance and strategy reports with actionable insights and recommendations to the IAAM Secretariat.
Who You Are
A self-starter with a strong sense of ownership and accountability.
A globally minded professional with critical thinking skills and cultural sensitivity to navigate diverse digital behaviors.
A creative storyteller and content creator with a keen eye for detail and a firm grasp of data analytics to guide decisions.
Skills & Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in business administration, Marketing, or a related field.
2-3 years of experience in digital marketing, ideally within scientific non-profits or academic organizations.
Demonstrated ability to manage platforms such as ResearchGate, LinkedIn, Google Ads, and Meta Business Suite, with proven success in lead generation and campaign performance.
Proficient in creating content for professional and academic audiences on LinkedIn and WeChat.
Hands-on experience with email marketing and CRM tools.
Familiarity with design tools such as Canva and Adobe Creative Suite is desirable.
Strong communication, collaboration, and analytical skills.
Why Join IAAM
Become part of a globally recognized organization driving innovation in advanced materials and NetZero technologies.
Collaborate closely with IAAM's founder and executive director, gaining invaluable leadership exposure.
Engage with world-renowned researchers, institutions, and policy influencers.
Access cutting-edge science, global events, and professional development opportunities.
Work in a mission-driven, innovative-led environment where your ideas and impact matter.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-18
E-post: careers@iaamonline.org
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare International Association Of Advanced Materials
Gammalhilsvägen 18 (visa karta
)
590 53 ULRIKA Jobbnummer
9294771