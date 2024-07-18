Marketing Manager, Operating Room - Western Europe
This is where you save and sustain lives
At Baxter, we are deeply connected by our mission. No matter your role at Baxter, your work makes a positive impact on people around the world. You'll feel a sense of purpose throughout the organization, as we know our work improves outcomes for millions of patients.
Baxter's products and therapies are found in almost every hospital worldwide, in clinics and in the home. For over 85 years, we have pioneered significant medical innovations that transform healthcare.
Together, we create a place where we are happy, successful and inspire each other. This is where you can do your best work.
Join us at the intersection of saving and sustaining lives-where your purpose accelerates our mission.
We are seeking an experienced and results-driven Marketing Manager based in Stockholm to lead the marketing efforts for our Operating Room (OR) products in Western Europe. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing and executing marketing strategies that drive brand awareness, customer engagement, and profitable market share growth. This is an exciting opportunity to join a global medical technology leader and make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients.
Product Responsibility: Tables, Lights & Pendants
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and execute the Western European operating room marketing strategy, aligned with business objectives and market trends.
Own and drive the marketing strategy for OR products in Western Europe, ensuring consistent and coherent alignment across all countries in WEU.
Manage and execute marketing campaigns across multiple channels, including digital, social, and print.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including sales, product management, and clinical affairs, to ensure marketing efforts are aligned with business objectives.
Analyze market trends, customer needs, and competitive landscape to identify opportunities for growth and improvement.
Create and manage the marketing budget, ensuring effective use of resources and ROI.
Develop and maintain strong relationships with key opinion leaders, thought leaders, and other stakeholders in the OR community.
Manage and track marketing performance metrics, including website traffic, lead generation, and revenue growth, to optimize marketing strategies and tactics.
Stay up-to-date on industry trends, competitive landscape, and customer needs to continuously improve marketing strategies and tactics.
Ensure consistent and coherent alignment across all countries in WEU, working closely with local marketing teams and other stakeholders.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, or related field.
At least 5 years of experience in marketing, preferably in the medical technology industry.
Fluent Swedish and Engliish
Proven track record of success in developing and executing marketing strategies that drive brand awareness and revenue growth.
Strong understanding of the OR market and customer needs.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to analyze complex data and identify opportunities for improvement.
Strong leadership skills, with the ability to motivate and inspire others.
Fluency in English; additional languages are a plus.
Desired Skills/Experience:
Experience in managing and executing marketing campaigns across multiple channels.
Strong understanding of digital marketing, including search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising, and social media marketing.
Experience with marketing automation platforms and CRM systems.
Strong understanding of the European medical technology market, including regulatory and reimbursement environments.
Experience working with key opinion leaders and thought leaders in the OR community.
Strong project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet deadlines.
What We Offer:
Opportunity to work for a global medical technology leader and make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients.
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
Collaborative and dynamic work environment.
