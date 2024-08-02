Marketing Manager for International Client in the Automotive Industry
2024-08-02
Our client in the Autmotive Industry is currently undergoing a significant expansion phase. As part of this growth, they are strengthening their organization with the addition of a Marketing Manager.
We are a leading player, known for our innovation, excellence, and commitment to quality. As we continue to expand our global reach, we are seeking a talented Marketing Manager with a passion for the automotive sector to join our team in Stockholm.
Responsibilities:
• Develop and execute comprehensive marketing strategies to drive brand awareness and growth in international markets.
• Analyze market trends and competitor activities to identify opportunities for growth.
• Oversee the creation of marketing materials, campaigns, and promotional activities.
• Coordinate with cross-functional teams including sales, product development, and customer service to ensure marketing alignment.
• Measure and report on the performance of marketing campaigns, adjusting strategies as necessary.
Din Profil
Requirements:
• Minimum of 5 years of experience in a marketing role.
• Proven track record of developing and implementing successful marketing strategies.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Ability to analyze data and make data-driven decisions.
• Proficiency in digital marketing tools and platforms.
• Fluent in both spoken and written English and Swedish.
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field; a Master's degree is a plus. Experience in the automotive industry is highly meritorious.
Be part of a company that values innovation, teamwork, and excellence. Together, we can drive the future of the automotive industry.
Kontaktuppgifter
For inquiries about the role, please contact the hiring manager, Alida Antonsson, at alida.antonsson@autorekrytering.se
Fast lön
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svensk Autorekrytering AB
