Marketing Intern
2023-10-13
Are you studying marketing, communication, event planning, marketing project management, social media or a related field and looking for an internship at a rapidly growing SaaS company with a large and dedicated marketing team? Then Stratsys might be a perfect match for you. We are searching for an enthusiastic, curious, and creative Marketing Intern to join our marketing team in the spring of 2024.
As a Marketing intern, you will have the opportunity to learn more about marketing and communication within the SaaS and B2B industries, with a particular focus on project management, coordination, and campaign planning. Our team consists of 9 members, and we work with brand building and lead generation activities such as events & webinars, social media, paid advertising, marketing automation, product marketing, and much more.
This position is full-time and located at our office in central Malmö. We are looking for candidates seeking an internship period of at least 12 weeks, with the start date to be determined based on mutual agreement.
ABOUT THE INTERNSHIP
You will work closely together with our Marketing Project Manager - Emmie. During the internship you will for example....
Assist in coordinating events and webinars
Gain knowledge about project management, timelines, briefs, and analysis
Create content for our social media channels
Assist in producing various types of content for webinars, campaigns, website, emails, etc
YOUR BACKGROUND
You are currently studying marketing, communication, event planning, marketing project management, social media or a related field with internship as a part of your education.
You are fluent in Swedish and have a good command of English, both spoken and written
Basic knowledge in MS Office
An interest in brand and creative
Its a bonus if you...
Have previous experience within the marketing field
Have prior experience working with Content Management Systems (CMS) and or/all in one marketing automation platforms like Hubspot
ABOUT YOU
You have a passion for marketing and project management and want to further develop your skills practically within a rapidly growing SaaS company as part of a diverse marketing team. You excel in collaborating with various individuals both within and outside the team but also enjoy working independently and are proactive in taking initiative. Team spirit, positivity, and a strong desire to learn are qualities we highly value.
ABOUT US
With digital planning and monitoring tools, we help hundreds of thousands of Stratsys users revolutionize their daily work. Learn more about us in the video below!
Does this look like a role for you? Do not hesitate, show your interest today since we are working ongoing with selection of candidates.
Is this particular role not quite right for you - Show your interest by connecting with us, we are constantly looking for new talent for our growing business in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, and Oslo. We look forward to hearing from you!
