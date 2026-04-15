Marketing Coordinator for International Experience Marketing Team!
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for an experienced and driven Marketing Coordinator to join an exciting consulting assignment within Experience Marketing in Stockholm.
In this role, you will act as a key connector across functions, contributing to the development and execution of impactful customer experiences. From early ideation and consumer insights to successful product launches and compelling content, you will play a central role in shaping how products and services come to life in the market.
You will be part of a dynamic EMEA marketing team, working closely with stakeholders across multiple functions and geographies.
Job Responsibilities
Collaborate closely with the Experience Marketing Manager and cross-functional stakeholders on projects related to experience and messaging development. Conduct consumer insights analysis, competitor benchmarking, and market assessments. Support the management of large-scale, cross-functional projects. Contribute to successful product launches and impactful storytelling toward target audiences. Brief, review, and support marketing deliverables within the Commercial Launch process. Ensure high-quality marketing assets are delivered on time and in full. Collaborate with Marketing Operations and IMC teams on content development. Work closely with local market teams to ensure content is relevant and effectively utilized. Share best practices and identify opportunities for collaboration and scalability. Support events to ensure brand storytelling and experiences are effectively executed.
Who You Are
You are passionate about creating meaningful customer experiences and delivering high-quality results. You have a proactive and solution-oriented mindset. You are adaptable and thrive in a fast-paced environment. You enjoy collaboration and building strong relationships with stakeholders. You are well-organized and able to manage multiple priorities effectively. You bring energy and enthusiasm that contributes to strong team dynamics. You are a fast learner and open to new tools and ways of working.
Experience and Skills
University degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field. Approximately 3-4 years of relevant professional experience. Experience working in marketing or product-related roles. Experience working with stakeholders across functions or markets. Strong communication skills. Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously. Comfort working in an international environment across time zones. Project coordination or project management experience is an advantage. Experience from a large, international organization is a plus. Fluent English, both spoken and written.
Practical Information
Location: Stockholm Workload: Full-time, 100% Assignment Period: May 11, 2026 - January 1, 2027 This is a consulting assignment with potential for extension or long-term opportunities.
We place great emphasis on personality, mindset, and motivation. If you are curious, driven, and eager to grow, we encourage you to apply.
Please submit your CV in English.
Sway Sourcing är en innovativ rekryteringspartner som specialiserar sig på att matcha rätt talang med rätt företag - snabbt och effektivt. Vårt huvudfokus ligger inom Ekonomi, Administration, HR, Marknad och IT, men vi har även den breda expertis och flexibilitet som krävs för att leverera skräddarsydda rekryteringslösningar inom alla branscher.
Trots att vi är en relativt ny aktör har vi redan byggt förtroende hos många av Sveriges största företag och arbetar både nationellt och internationellt. Med baser i Sverige och Spanien erbjuder vi en unik kombination av lokal expertis och global räckvidd. Vårt starka nätverk och djupa branschinsikter gör oss till en självklar partner för företag som vill ligga steget före i sin rekrytering. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7574787-1949193". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
111 29 (visa karta
)
111 29 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
9857104