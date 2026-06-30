Marketing Coordinator Assistant to an exciting company in Malmö
Academic Work Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2026-06-30
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Lund
, Trelleborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking to gain hands-on experience in international marketing and digital communications? We are looking for a structured and proactive Marketing Coordinator Assistant to support the MarCom and Digital Communications teams.
About the role
As a Marketing Coordinator Assistant, you will become an integral part of our Marketing and Communications team. This role combines coordination, administration, and digital content management, working closely with both the MarCom and Digital Communications teams.
You will help ensure that marketing materials, campaigns, and digital content are managed efficiently across our systems and published according to established processes and guidelines. This position is ideal for someone who enjoys working in a structured environment, has strong system skills, and thrives in a collaborative, cross-functional setting.
In this role, you will gain hands-on experience in an international marketing environment while working closely with experienced colleagues across Marketing Communications and Digital Communications. You will be part of a collaborative team where you will have the opportunity to develop your coordination, communication, and digital marketing skills.
Work tasks
Coordinate and administer marketing campaigns and digital content.
Upload, publish, and maintain digital assets across various platforms and systems.
Ensure digital content is accurate, organized, and published according to established processes and guidelines.
Collaborate with internal stakeholders across the Marketing Communications and Digital Communications teams.
Provide administrative support for marketing projects, translation workflows, and day-to-day coordination.
We are looking for
You are currently pursuing a degree in Marketing, Digital Marketing, Digital Communications, or a related field, with at least one year remaining of your studies, or you have another primary occupation equivalent to at least 50%.
You have strong digital skills and are comfortable working with Microsoft Excel.
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
You are highly organized, detail-oriented, and enjoy administrative and coordinating tasks.
You are service-minded and enjoy collaborating with people across different teams.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are
To thrive in this role, you are a structured and detail-oriented person who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment with multiple stakeholders. You are proactive, take ownership of your work, and are comfortable managing several tasks simultaneously. You enjoy collaborating with others, communicate effectively across teams, and have a solution-oriented mindset with a strong focus on quality and accuracy.
Practical information
Working hours: Approximately 16 hours per week.
Start date: At the beginning of September.
Duration: 12 months, with the possibility of extension.
Location: Primarily on-site in central Malmö.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. To join us in a part-time role, you'll need another main activity that covers at least 50% of your time. That could be studies, another job, running your own business, parental leave, or something similar. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "LQT2YG". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Östergatan 18 (visa karta
)
211 25 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9985690