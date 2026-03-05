Marketing Communications Specialist - BU Transformers, HUB Europe
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Ludvika
2026-03-05
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
This is a chance to step into a dynamic and globally connected environment where your creativity, initiative, and communication expertise will make a real impact. As a Marketing & Communications Specialist for BU Transformers, HUB Europe, you will play a key role in strengthening customer engagement, elevating our brand presence, and supporting business growth across the region. You will collaborate closely with the HUB Europe Marketing & Communications Manager and a diverse global team, contributing to hands-on activities that bring our strategy to life. This role is ideal for someone who thrives in a fast-paced setting, enjoys working both collaboratively and independently, and is motivated by continuous improvement and innovation.
Placement could be any of our Transformer sites in Europe; Vaasa Finland, Ludvika Sweden, Lodz Poland, Monselice, Italy, Bad Honnef/Brilon/Roigheim Germany, Cordoba/Zaragoza Spain.
How you'll make an impact
Plan, coordinate, and execute HUB Europe's presence at key events, including exhibitions, tradeshows, industry conferences, customer trainings, and workshops.
Coordinate and facilitate customer engagement activities such as webinars and Customer Transformer Trainings (CTTs), ensuring smooth delivery and strong participation.
Evaluate and select regional events that support business priorities and customer needs.
Project-manage HUB EUC events in collaboration with cross-functional and cross-business teams.
Create, curate, and coordinate long- and short-form content for internal and external communications, ensuring alignment with company messaging and regional objectives.
Develop and manage visual content, supporting the creation of customer presentations and marketing collateral.
Provide operational support for content development, distribution, and campaign execution.
Contribute fresh ideas and creative approaches to enhance customer engagement and strengthen our marketing impact.
Your background
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business, Marketing, Communications, or a related field.
Proven experience in event coordination, content creation, and copywriting.
Strong planning, project management, and organizational skills with excellent attention to detail.
Excellent written and spoken communication skills, with fluency in English.
Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and deliver high-quality results on time and within budget.
Basic design capabilities and comfort working with visual assets; video-editing skills are considered an advantage.
A positive, proactive mindset with a drive to challenge the status quo and improve ways of working.
Passion for innovation, creativity, and bringing new ideas to the table in a global, fast-moving environment.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Klas Koppari +46 107- 38 13 45. Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin +46 107-38 15 12. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter, Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika/bad Honnef/brilon/cordoba/lodz/monselice/roigheim/vaasa/zaragoza Jobbnummer
9779342