Marketing Assistant with a graphic focus
2024-04-20
Who
we are and what we do:
At Viedoc, we design engaging software that modernizes clinical research so that necessary treatments can reach the people who need them faster.
We accomplish this by combining technology and a creative design to streamline, automate and simplify conventional processes within clinical research. Simply put, Viedoc makes every aspect of a clinical study a bit smoother, resulting in greater discoveries that make a difference, and has the potential to improve lives.
Real change means challenging the status quo - our driving force since we started almost two decades ago. In everything we do, we work for a healthier world, searching for better, more efficient solutions that answer to the needs of both our users and humanity.
We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace. We believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and supportive work culture will lead to a better work environment for our employees and, ultimately, a better product.
What will you do and why:
If you are new in your career within marketing and want to accelerate your career, this is the role for you! This is an entry-level job with a great opportunity to grow in your career-perfect for a person who wants to figure out what area in marketing they want to focus on, whether it would be digital marketing or visual creation. As a marketing assistant at Viedoc, you will report to our Head of Marketing and work on various marketing tasks at a global company.
This means you will:
Organize, structure, and do inventory of marketing materials
Create visual content for Social Media, Web, and Emails according to our existing brand guidelines
Help with the distribution of newsletters, website content, as well as organic and paid social media
Contribute to the follow-up of various projects and campaigns
Analyzing the performance of marketing campaigns as well as tracking marketing metrics / KPIs
Support the department's various projects with administrative tasks, such as transcribing audio, uploading receipts, drafting content, and much more.
As a professional, we would like you to have:
An education within Marketing, Communication, Visual Design, or similar areas
Good writing and verbal communication skills in English
Familiar with the Office package: Sharepoint, Teams, Outlook, etc.
Photograph and video-editing skills are preferred but not required
As a person, we would like you to be/have:
A self-driven and flexible team player
A strong will to learn and a positive energy
A combination of an organized and creative mindset, together with a strong passion for achieving outstanding results
Office:
In Uppsala (it's a hybrid position, where you will work both from home and from
the office)
Industry
Software, Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Medical Device, Consumer Health
Interested?
