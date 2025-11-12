Marketing Artist - Cinematic & Gameplay Content
2025-11-12
We're seeking a talented and adaptable Marketing Artist to join our client's Creative Content Team, focusing primarily on one of our leading AAA titles. In this role, you'll craft high-quality marketing materials that seamlessly combine live-action elements with in-game visuals and renders. Your work will drive both marketing initiatives and community engagement. This position is perfect for a creative visual storyteller who enjoys working where gameplay, cinematic production, and digital media intersect.
Key Responsibilities
Visual Asset Creation
Build stunning in-game compositions featuring posed characters, tailored lighting setups, and refined post-processing effects.
Produce impactful key visuals for in-game events, seasonal releases, and monetization campaigns.
Design engaging 2D and 3D graphics using in-game assets to highlight features like Twitch Drops, seasonal content, and update announcements.
Deliver high-quality renders of weapons, gear, and characters, integrating them with custom backgrounds for internal presentations and external marketing materials.
Motion & Animated Assets
Create dynamic, in-engine content such as turntables, VFX previews, and skill showcases.
Develop cinemagraphs and looping animations for digital campaigns, live service updates, and social media.
Creative Collaboration
Work closely with brand, art, and community teams to conceptualize and pitch new visual ideas.
Ensure all visual content aligns with the game's identity, tone, and marketing goals.
Keep up to date with the latest trends in digital art, composition, and platform best practices.
Technical Production
Use in-engine tools (e.g., Snowdrop Sequence Editor) and internal capture pipelines to create marketing-ready visuals.
Manage and maintain templates, asset libraries, and source files for efficient reuse.
Oversee software, plug-ins, and tool functionality to ensure smooth production workflows.
Creative Development
Collaborate across teams to develop story-driven, visually engaging content.
Blend storytelling, cinematography, and technical expertise to produce compelling visuals.
Stay informed on new trends in digital media and platform-specific content formats.
Project Management
Oversee projects from pre- to post-production.
Coordinate with stakeholders to ensure timely delivery and alignment with creative direction.
Streamline workflows to optimize efficiency.
Additional Support
Assist the Community Development team with gameplay capture and editing.
Contribute to other Creative Content Team projects as needed.
Qualifications
Proven experience as a Marketing Artist, Game Capture Artist, or Graphic Designer in the gaming or entertainment industry.
Strong portfolio showcasing in-game screenshots, key art, and motion design.
Skilled in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator).
Experience with game engines (Snowdrop, Unreal, or Unity) for capture and asset setup.
Deep understanding of composition, lighting, color theory, and visual storytelling.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.
Passion for video games and a strong grasp of gaming culture and audiences.
Meritorious
Experience in motion graphics, animation, or VFX.
Understanding of social media content formats and optimization.
Familiarity with live service models and in-game event promotion.
Working Hours
Start Date: January 5, 2026
End Date: December 31, 2026
Application Deadline: November 21, 2025
Workload: Full-time (100%)
Location: Malmö / Lund
Contact person: 0790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559360-7517) Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com Jobbnummer
