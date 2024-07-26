Marketing and Sales Guru for Online Campaigns
Marketing and Sales Guru for Online Campaigns
Location: Malmö, Sweden
Job Type: Full-Time, In-House
About Us: We are a dynamic and forward-thinking company, seeking a talented Marketing and Sales Guru to lead our online marketing and sales campaigns in the U.K. Our focus channels include META platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Threads), LinkedIn, and other digital avenues. We pride ourselves on innovation and excellence, and we are looking for someone who shares our passion and drive.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop, implement, and manage comprehensive online marketing and sales strategies targeting the U.K. market.
Utilize META platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Threads) and LinkedIn to execute and optimize campaigns.
Analyze market trends, audience behavior, and competitor activities to refine strategies.
Monitor and report on the performance of all campaigns, ensuring KPIs are met or exceeded.
Collaborate with our creative team to produce engaging content that drives engagement and conversions.
Lead initiatives to boost brand awareness, engagement, and sales growth.
Manage budgets and allocate resources effectively across campaigns.
Stay updated with the latest digital marketing trends, tools, and best practices.
Requirements:
Proven track record of successful internet sales and marketing campaigns.
Extensive experience with META platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Threads) and LinkedIn.
Strong analytical skills and the ability to interpret data to make informed decisions.
Creative mindset with excellent communication and leadership skills.
Ability to work in-house at our Malmö office.
Familiarity with the U.K. market and its online marketing landscape.
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field (preferred).
What We Offer:
Competitive salary and benefits package.
A vibrant and collaborative work environment.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
The chance to make a significant impact in a growing company.
How to Apply: If you are a marketing and sales expert with a passion for online campaigns and a successful track record, we would love to hear from you! Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you are the perfect fit for this role.
Application Deadline: 10 August 2024
Contact: Clive Michelsen, CEO
Email: jobs@my-e-health.com
Join us and lead the charge in revolutionizing our online marketing and sales efforts in the U.K.! Så ansöker du
