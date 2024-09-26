Market Intelligence Strategy Lead, to Gunnebo, Gothenburg
2024-09-26
Gunnebo Group is a global leader in security, offering innovative products and services to protect and control the flow of people and securely store valuables. The company provides solutions across retail, public transport, commercial and industrial buildings, high-security areas, and the banking sector. Gunnebo has around 3,400 employees and operates in over 100 countries.
Gunnebo emphasizes innovation, sustainability, and safety in all its operations. The company promotes teamwork, performance, and a forward-looking attitude. It is at the forefront of driving digitalization and connectivity in the security industry.
The Role
As the Market Intelligence Strategy Lead, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of our business by delivering crucial market insights and intelligence. Based in Gothenburg, you will be at the heart of our efforts to understand market dynamics, assess competitive landscapes, and provide actionable recommendations to our leadership team.
Why Join Gunnebo Group
Are you passionate about data-driven strategy and ready to make a global impact? As Market Intelligence Strategy Lead, you'll drive decision-making across 23 countries, providing critical insights that shape our global business. Gunnebo is transforming the security industry through digitalization and innovation, and this role offers the opportunity to be at the heart of that journey.
What Will Make This Role Exciting for You
• Global Impact: You'll influence strategy across all Gunnebo markets, collaborating with teams in the US, India, Europe, and more.
• Autonomy and Leadership: Be the key player in marketing intelligence, working closely with leadership and cross-functional teams to drive data adoption and strategic insights.
• Innovation-Focused: Gunnebo embraces new technologies, including Power BI and AI-driven platforms, and you'll help lead this transformation.
• Dynamic Environment: You'll define the system and processes, including a market intelligence platform, and take ownership as both the system owner and key user, making this role perfect for someone looking to drive strategic insights
What We're Looking for
• Experience in global market intelligence, ideally in manufacturing or consultancy.
• Ability to influence and engage internal stakeholders, ensuring that market insights drive real business decisions.
• Skills in data verification and competitor analysis, with the persistence to navigate complex, traditional markets.
Challenges You'll Overcome
• You'll need to uncover hard-to-find data in traditional markets and convince stakeholders of the value of data-driven decisions.
• Build a platform that unites global intelligence while engaging teams to use and adopt it.
Why This Role Matters
Gunnebo Group is big enough to make an impact globally, but small enough to embrace agility and innovation. If you're ready to be a key player in our data-driven transformation, this is the role for you.
How to Apply
Is this you? If you are interested in joining Gunnebo, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process, and the job post will be open until the position is filled. For questions, please contact Helene Hagman at Jerrie, helene.hagman@jerrie.se
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-10
