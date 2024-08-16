Marine Policy Officer to join the CCB Secretariat
2024-08-16
CCB is now recruiting an experienced Marine Policy Officer to join its team and play a central role in its advocacy and conservation work, with focus on the Baltic Sea. The Policy Officer will work on implementation of marine policy (particularly the EU MSFD and HELCOM BSAP) and its interaction with other relevant global, EU and regional environmental and sectorial (e.g. EU CFP) policies and frameworks, taking into account and promoting ecosystem-based management. You will work closely with the team in Uppsala on respective topic-wise issues to ensure effective implementation of CCB's projects and initiatives. You will also support development and coordination of CCB's strategic and thematic plans and ensure their effective implementation.
Main responsibilities:
1) Support the CCB's Multiannual Plan of Action with regards to marine policy, mostly within Working Area (WA) Biodiversity and in coordination with other WAs:
• Contribute to implementation of the Plan of Action
• Contribute to advocacy and take part in discussions and meetings at EU and Baltic regional level in support of
MSFD implementation and anticipated revision
Nature Restoration Law
Helsinki Convention (1992) and HELCOM BSAP
spatial conservation measures
ensuring ecosystem-based management in fisheries and minimising its impacts on the marine environment
• Coordinate with CCB members' respective marine policy work
• Monitor relevant global, EU and regional policy developments
• Support CCB's communication activities
• Support the drafting of position papers, policy briefings and reports.
• Organise workshops and events
• Contribute to the effective management, including budgeting and fundraising
2) Coordinate activities with other environmental NGOs and CSOs
3) Promote CCB positions within the EU institutions and internationally, among stakeholders and in relevant meetings and conferences
4) Support fundraising, write grant proposals, report to funders
5) Contribute to other CCB WAs, if needed.
Required skills and background:
• Significant experience in marine policy, knowledge of the EU MSFD, EU Biodiversity strategy, the CFP, preferably within the NGO sector
• Postgraduate qualification in marine science; biology, ecology, conservation, or water science/management with substantial marine content.
• EU citizenship or at least residence and work permit in order to travel for work purposes
• Excellent proficiency in spoken and written English
We would also welcome interest from candidates who have been working in wider/non-marine environmental policy areas if they can demonstrate skills and knowledge of marine science and law.
Desirable skills:
Working knowledge of any other language common in the Baltic Sea catchment area, including Swedish, Danish, Finnish, German, Polish, Latvian, Lithuanian, Estonian and Ukrainian.
If you are an adaptable, solutions-focused, marine policy professional with advocacy or campaigning expertise, a positive disposition, a passion for the ocean and environmental conservation, good sense of humor, vibrant team spirit and a can-do attitude, we'd love to hear from you!
Salary: Salary comparable to NGO staff in Sweden and in accordance with the Collective Agreements of the respective unions. Subject to adjustment depending on experience and annual increase.
Location: Flexible. Work from the office in Uppsala, as well as residence in Sweden is appreciated, but not mandatory. Several joint offline events for the whole staff expected per year in Sweden.
Travel: Candidates should be flexible to travel as required for meetings and events - mostly within the Baltic Sea Region, as well as Brussels. You need to be able to participate in occasional meetings on weekends.
Contract type: Intended permanent position with 6-month probation period.
It is expected that the new employee would start preferably ASAP, depending on availability.
Application and deadline:
Should you be interested in applying for this position please send you CV (max. 2 pages) with a personal letter (max. 1 page) before 15 September 2024 to secretariat@ccb.se
.
Being an international organization, CCB's work is carried out in English. Applications submitted in any other language will not be considered.
Incomplete applications (e.g. lacking either CV or personal letter) will be also not considered.
Any inquiries related to this vacancy announcement should be forwarded to the above email or by phone to CCB Executive Secretary Mikhail Durkin at mikhail.durkin@ccb.se
and +46 739 770 793.
Please note that due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only shortlisted candidates for interviews will receive a reply. Thank you for your understanding.
In the application and hiring process, CCB will not discriminate against any individual based on race, colour, sex, language, religion, national or social origin, property, disability, age, family status, sexual orientation and gender identity, economic and social situation.
• Coalition Clean Baltic - CCB is a politically independent, non-profit association and unites Member and Observer organizations, as well as partners and individual experts in all countries of the Baltic Sea Region. Combined, the 26 CCB member and observer organizations have almost 1 500 000 members in all countries surrounding the Baltic Sea. The main goal of CCB is to promote the protection and improvement of the environment and natural resources of the Baltic Sea region for present and future generations. Common objectives for the CCB network include seeking opportunities to encourage new and constructive approaches and engaging people to become part of the solution instead of part of the problem. Being an international network organization, CCB works both at the international and national policy levels as well as with concrete field projects. Four ways to reach our goal are: (1) Advocacy, (2) Information, environmental education and other activities, (3) Concrete co-operation projects in the field and (4) Support to Member Organizations. CCB has 4 main Working Areas that are important for all its members: Eutrophication, Biodiversity, Hazardous Substances and Maritime.
CCB is Member of IUCN, BSA; GWP Partner; Observer at HELCOM, NASCO, IWC.
To read more about CCB's engagement in marine policy implementation and further information about CCB's policies and main documents please visit our website: https://www.ccb.se/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-15
E-post: secretariat@ccb.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Coalition Clean Baltic
, https://www.ccb.se/
Östra Ågatan 53 (visa karta
)
753 22 UPPSALA Kontakt
CCB Executive Secretary
Mikhail Durkin mikhail.durkin@ccb.se +46 739 770 793 Jobbnummer
8845331