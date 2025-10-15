Manual Tester with strong SQL skills to big bank in Stockholm!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-10-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We're now seeking two sharp and proactive Manual Testers with strong SQL skills to join our client's large-scale migration initiative, ensuring a smooth data transition, quality, and stability in the new IT platform.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role, you will play a pivotal part in ensuring a seamless transition from legacy systems to new solutions, identifying data issues, validating results, and ensuring quality ahead of critical go-live phases.
You will work hands-on with manual testing and SQL as part of a broader IT transformation program, offering both complexity and long-term potential. The assignment starts in mid-November and runs for 6 months, with a strong possibility of extension.
You are offered
• A chance to be part of a strategic IT transformation with high business impact
• A long-term assignment with the possibility of future employment
• A consultant manager from Academic Work to guide you through your career
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This role involves comprehensive testing of new IT solutions against existing systems, focusing on data validation, issue identification, and quality assurance within a complex IT migration project.
• Perform manual testing to validate data and functionality across systems
• Write and execute SQL queries to analyse and verify data
• Compare results between legacy and new platforms to identify inconsistencies
• Collaborate with developers and analysts to resolve issues and improve quality
• Document test results and support go-live readiness
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Advanced knowledge of SQL and a proven record of handling large datasets
• Great experience in manual testing, preferably in migration or transformation projects
• Fluent in English, spoken and written
• Analytical mindset and high attention to detail
• A proactive 'tester-mindset'
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in data migration, ETL, or data quality testing
• Experience in IT transformation or process change
• Knowledge of R or Python
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Goal oriented
• Stable
• Responsible
In this process, you will be required to do a background check, including a police record and credit check.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
our client Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15115116". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9557059