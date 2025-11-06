Mandarin Speaking CMF (Color, Material & Finish Design) Coordinator
2025-11-06
We are searching for a Mandarin Speaking CMF (Color, Material & Finish Design) Coordinator for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with.
About the Role
We are looking for a CMF Coordinator / Administrator to support our Color, Material & Finish Design team in Gothenburg.
In this role, you will help ensure smooth project operations by coordinating suppliers, managing
materials, and handling administrative processes related to purchasing, legal documentation and budget tracking.
You will serve as a vital link between creative design, purchase, and business operations ensuring that CMF development runs efficiently and on time.
Key Responsibilities
Project Coordination
Provide day-to-day support to the CMF Design team in managing and organizing materials.
Liaise with internal departments such as Purchase, Legal, and Finance to support on procurement processes.
Track and document supplier communication, material requests, orders, and deliveries.
Manage coordination with designers and follow-up tasks with the Trim shop.
Maintain accurate databases and materials for internal reviews.
Material Management
Coordinate with suppliers for material sourcing, sample deliveries, and development updates.
Oversee the handling, organization, and archiving of CMF material libraries.
Maintain tracking logs for material and sample status.
Play a key role in maintaining "Never-Out-of-Stock" materials in coordination with the Trim Shop.
Prepare and update presentation materials, databases, and spreadsheets as needed.
Finance & Administration
Manage purchase requisitions (PR) and related financial documentation.
Track invoices, payments, and overall CMF budget status.
Qualifications & Experience
Education in Design, Engineering, Business Administration, or a related field.
2-4 years of experience in automotive design or a similar coordination role.
Experience with purchasing systems is an advantage.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint) and Adobe Creative Suite.
Fluent in English (spoken and written); Swedish or Mandarin is a plus.
Personal Attributes
Structured and organized, with strong attention to detail.
Flexible and proactive, able to adapt to shifting priorities.
Communicative and collaborative, comfortable working across teams and cultures.
Service-minded and solution-oriented, with a positive and professional attitude.
Curious and motivated, with a genuine interest in design and materials.
What Our Client Offer
A highly dynamic, creative, and ever-changing work environment.
Opportunities to grow professionally through challenging and varied projects.
A supportive and spirited team across Sweden and China.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso.
Marianne Nilsson marianne@incluso.se +46 70 417 44 19
9592340